We all love some quiet alone time, but one woman enjoyed it so much that she spent over a year alone in a dark cave.

In 2023, Spanish woman Beatriz Flamini broke the world record for spending the longest time alone underground, surviving an impressive 500 days in the cave, which was 70 metres below the Earth’s surface.

Beatriz, whose story is picking up again online, was 48 when she entered the Granada cave in November 2021. She went on to celebrate her 50th birthday in the Spanish subterranean lair, emerging in April 2023.

There’s no cell service underground, so Beatriz spent the whole time with no human contact. She was, however, monitored by scientists from afar, who were exploring the effects of isolation on the human body and mind.

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Unsurprisingly, Beatriz faced a number of challenges during almost two years away from civilization, including a plague of flies, but surprisingly, that was just one of the hardest parts.

Aside from the flies, Beatriz also spoke about her 'annoyance' when she had to leave.

Beatriz emerged from the cave after 500 days (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Time went so fast for Beatriz, that she thought something had happened rather than her time being up.

“I was sleeping – or at least dozing – when they came down to get me … I thought something had happened. I said: ‘Already? No way.’ I hadn’t finished my book,'" she told media.

After so long away from people, Beatriz didn’t have any time to recuperate. In fact, she was rushed into an almost hour long press conference after a quick check with doctors and psychologists, with everyone wanting to know the goss.

Although, it wasn’t what she’d expected at all.

Beatriz said leaving was one of the 'hardest parts' (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was expecting to come out and have a shower,” she told the reporters moments after re emerging from the cave.

“I wasn’t expecting there to be so much interest.”

When she was down there, Beatriz remained dedicated to the cause, telling her team she didn't want to hear any news of the outside world, which included the death of a family member, if it were to happen.

But how did she survive for so long? “I got on very well with myself,” she said. So much so, that she lost track of the days by day 65.

She passed the time by writing, drawing, knitting, and said she had read 60 books during her time underground.

Beatriz is an extreme sportswoman and extreme mountaineer, which we’re sure helped her complete the challenge almost seamlessly.

However, it’s still more than impressive!