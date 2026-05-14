We’ve recently been introduced to the term looksmaxxing, but now there’s another one to learn - hardmaxxxing - and it comes with a warning, experts say.

A fairly new phenomenon, looksmaxxing is a term used to describe men who seek to maximize their appearances.

The rise of influencer and social media culture has greatly attributed to this, as males taking part are seen using various methods to make themself ‘more attractive’.

These include getting a highly defined jawline, cheekbones, and fuller lips.

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Those taking part achieve these by taking part in things such as an established skincare routine, and facial exercises. That’s not all though, as those taking part have been known to score each other on their looks online.

But now we know what looksmaxxing is, what is hardmaxxing?

Looksmaxxing is a rising trend with men on social media (Getty Stock)

What is Hardmaxxing?

A step up, Hardmaxxing refers to altering your appearance to ‘the most extreme level,” Annabelle Taurua, Beauty Expert at Fresha said.

These are often 'irreversible' procedures.

Annabelle explains: "These are usually high-risk, invasive, or irreversible procedures that include jaw or nose surgeries, illegal hormone use, or extreme dieting, to fundamentally alter appearance."

However, it can be more than just surgery, Annabelle says. These can also include: "hormone use, or aggressive physical alterations aimed at changing or reshaping both facial and body structure."

What are the risks of Hardmaxxing?

Just like anything, the trend does come with risks.

“This is where the line between healthy self-improvement and dangerous modifications becomes a cause for concern," Annabelle warns.

"Especially when messaging from online figures promotes extreme solutions that are aimed at younger or more impressionable audiences," she added.

The expert warns that treatment should be approached with caution, research, and support of a professional.

She further expressed on her concerns on how hardmaxxing is discussed online, which she says is 'transactional' and 'clinical'.

An expert issued a warning about the dangers (Getty Stock)

Experts, including Annabelle, have expressed their concerns on how risks, recoveries, and long-term side effects can be ignored or 'downplayed'.

She urges those to understand that these procedures are 'serious and potentially life-altering medical decisions'.

And with a closing thought, she said: "The concept of optimisation should never come at the expense of safety or wellbeing - treatments are there to support wellbeing and make us feel good."

There are a number of high-profile influencers who take part in 'looksmaxxing' including Clavicular.

He regularly promotes methods to enhance physical attractiveness, with dangerous methods such as 'bone-smashing' rising in popularity.

In the trend, men deliberately hit their jaws and cheek bones in attempts to make them look more chiseled.