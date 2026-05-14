A pilot's heroic actions during a terrifying plane crash saved the lives of 11 passengers on board, it has been reported.

The twin-engine turboprop was heading for Grand Bahama International Airport in the Bahamas on Tuesday (May 12), but experienced difficulties at around 11am, after setting off from Marsh Harbor.

With no communication and a storm on the horizon, the aircraft plummeted into the ocean, leading to 11 people on board being loaded onto a life raft.

It was remarkable all on board survived the crash, but they then had to wait a lengthy five hours for help to arrive.

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The US Coast Guard say all 11 people have been 'accounted for', with Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Piowaty adding in a statement: "And from what I’ve seen, I mean, for all those people to survive is pretty miraculous."

Rescuers spoke about the complex operation to save the 11 onboard during a press conference on Wednesday, including Air Force Capt. Rory Whipple, who jumped into the water to reach the stranded passengers.

The plane crash landed (ABC News)

"You could tell just by looking at them that they were in distress — physically, mentally and emotionally," he said.

"You have to imagine the emotional injuries that they sustained out there, not knowing if someone was going to rescue them."

Meanwhile, Piowaty praised the pilot for the way he landed the aircraft in the emergency situation.

"I've not known anyone to survive a ditching in the ocean," the Air Force chief said. "From what I've seen, for all those people to survive is pretty miraculous."

As communications were down, the survivors used their emergency locator transmitter beacon so rescuers could locate them.

Whipple added: "They didn’t even know that we were coming until we were directly overhead. So you have to imagine the emotional injuries that they sustained out there and not knowing if someone’s going to rescue them."

All passengers survived the crash (CBS)

While Piowaty stated: "They were able to spread out their food and water and some basic survival tools. So giving them that extra hope that we were overhead and we were going to provide rescue for them, I’m sure, was a great relief."

All 11 adults onboard, who are all from the Bahamas, were taken to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida and the US Coast Guard have said they are all stable.

Whipple concluded "On someone’s worst day we’re at our best, bringing everyone home. And then at the end of the day, as a reserve airman, we get to go home to our families, as well."