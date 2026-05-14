Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a incident involving an endangered seal in Hawaii.

Disturbing footage has emerged online of a man attempting to throw a large rock at an endangered monk seal's head along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui, Hawaii, on May 5.

The seal is known to locals and has lovingly been named Lani. Those who live there are said to love and care for the animal 'deeply' so were distraught when news got out that a tourist had attempted to harm her.

One local was so angered by his actions that he took matters into his own hands and beat-up the tourist, according to several reports.

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Luckily Lani isn't believed to have been injured in the ordeal, but the poor seal was understandably startled.

A man was filmed trying to harm a beloved seal in Hawaii (US Attorney's Office - District of Hawaii)

With this in mind, the local community wasted no time in raising awareness about the harrowing incident and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen called on the US Attorney's Office in Honolulu to find the man in question and charge him — and they've just done that.

It was announced on May 13 that Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, has been charged by criminal complaint on May 12, 2026, for harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, per a news release from the US Attorney's Office.

Lytvynchuk was arrested near Seattle by Special Agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the news release, when Lytvynchuk was informed by locals that they had contracted law enforcement about his disgusting behavior he was unbothered and allegedly responded that he was 'rich enough to pay the fines'.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk has been arrested and charged (Department of Justice)

If convicted, Lytvynchuk, faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. The Washington native also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Speaking out on the matter, US Attorney Ken Sorenson said: "The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani.

"We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court."

Lytvynchuk is scheduled for an initial appearance on these charges in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington today (May 14) at 9am.