Vice-president JD Vance has responded to questions after being referred to as a 'little boy' by Donald Trump.

The conversation came about as reporters questioned the VP whilst Trump is away on his first state visit to China since 2017, where he was seen making alleged ‘power gestures’ against leader Xi Jinping.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden this week, Trump spoke about the alleged assassination attempt on the POTUS on April 25 at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

Trump shared how JD was 'lifted' out of his chair, ‘like he was a little boy’.

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The POTUS joked: "I said, 'How come they didn’t lift me up so fast?' JD got ripped out of the chair, that was the view of the week."

While his description of Vance raised eyebrows, the VP himself didn’t come out to express his thoughts on it. But that hasn’t stopped reporters from bringing up Trump’s treatment of him.

JD Vance was asked about Donald Trump's recent comments (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Vance led a press conference, which promoted his new anti-fraud task force on May 13, the same day Trump was seen shaking hands with Xi on the other side of the world.

He explained that the absence of the POTUS was palpable to him, even comparing himself to Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone character, who wakes up on Christmas morning to find his family has left to vacation in Paris without him.

So kind of cementing the 'little boy' comment if you think about it.

Vance said: "I walk into the White House, and it’s very quiet, and no one’s there, and it takes me a second to realize exactly what’s going on!"

Days after Trump called him a 'little boy', Vance compared himself to Kevin McCallister (20th Century Fox)

Afterwards, CNN’s Kit Maher asked Vance why he thinks Trump has a tendency to ask people whether they would prefer Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio to succeed him as president.

It came after Trump asked the crowd in the Rose Garden earlier this week: "Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?

"Is it gonna be JD? Is it gonna be someone else? I don't know."

“Why do you think he does that?” asked Maher. “Do you think it’s a little bit of toying with you both over your succession? Why do you think he brings that up?”

Vance joked about Trump’s former The Apprentice TV show, stating: “Well, I just don’t think it sounds like the president of United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice.”

He added, sarcastically: “I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do.”

He then said: “But no, look, I think the president, he’s always been fascinated by politics. If you talk to him, he was fascinated by politics 30 years before he ever ran for office.

"So I think it’s natural for him to joke around with us a little bit, to play around with the idea, but I can tell you, the president is as focused as any of us on making sure we do as good of a job now for the American people."