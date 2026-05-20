With millions of Americans set to jet off this Summer to destinations both near and far, it’s safe to say we can expect to hear the usual safety and travel announcements over the intercom system.

Yet while we might expect to be told how to fasten our seatbelts and apply life jackets in cases of emergency, or even updates on everything from turbulence to arrival time - there are actually a number of secret codes you might hear during the course of your trip.

These coded messages, which often include abbreviations or innocuous phrases are designed for crew members to discreetly communicate with each other - and now, a flight attendant has lifted the lid on precisely what they mean and which ones you don’t want to hear.

Fligth attendants discreetly communicate with subtle codes (Verin Makcharoen / Getty Images)

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If you hear the code ABP, for example, that might mean there’s an emergency situation about to unfold on board.

The code means ‘Able Bodied Passengers’ an anonymous Qatar Airways flight attendant told MSN, and is the crew’s way of identifying who could be useful or able to assist in an emergency situation.

Flight attendants typically look for strong, able-bodied passengers who are capable of following instructions, and like to take note while boarding, but hearing an announcement could mean a situation requiring assistance is more imminent.

ABP isn’t the only secret code however, as some are far less functional and more akin to commentary between flight attendants themselves.

According to The Sun, another phrase that sometimes pops up is BOB, or ‘Babe on board / best on board’ meaning you’ve caught a flight attendant’s eye.

Being told ‘cheerio’ as you leave, instead of the generic ‘goodbye’ is also said to mean they’d gladly welcome you back on board for another trip.

Yet there are other far less complimentary phrases too,

Sometimes the messages may refer to passengers, but others could indicate a situation on board (Getty Stock images)

“If you’re labelled a ‘Philip,’ then you’ve done something wrong and should probably expect to get bad service for the rest of the flight,” one flight attendant told the publication.

“That name originated from the term PILP – Passenger I’d Like to Punch – but has changed over time to become slightly more subtle.”

It’s not just references to passengers either that you might hear, but also codes for situations that have unfolded on board too.

Code 300 and Angel for example, mean that a passenger has died on board.

Meanwhile codes like Squawk 7500 or Hotel reportedly these mean that a plane hijacking is underway.

"If you ever hear this code mentioned by the flight crew or air traffic control, it signals a potential security threat on the flight," the experts warn.

"The aircraft’s transponder will send a signal with this code to alert authorities that the plane is in danger."