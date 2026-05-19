If you're getting fed up of some of your usual techniques in the bedroom, it might be time to try something called the 'Kivin method'.

No, I haven't misspelt the name Kevin, nor does it have anything to do with men with this name (unless you happen to be dating someone called this).

The Kivin method is all about oral sex and how a woman receives it.

Traditionally, someone may go down on their partner by facing them head on, but with the Kivin method, the giver gets to work from a sideways angle instead.

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Apparently this for a different type of clitoral stimulation, according to MindBodyGreen.

As well as it being more intense for the receiver, it can be more comfortable for person giving oral sex and it means they don't have to put hold their head up, thus making it better for their neck.

The 'Kivin method' could be game-changer for women when it comes to oral sex (Getty Stock)

Discussing the pros of the Kivin method, Sadie Allison, a sexologist and author of 'Ride 'Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking', said: "Your hands are free in a different way, so you can easily touch breasts, stomach, thighs, and hips from a new angle, creating a fuller experience."

Allison continued to tell HuffPost: "This makes for a more intimate and connected experience. Try rubbing their shoulders, playing with their hair, or tease their nipples."

She added: "Internal stimulation can be easier to incorporate. With this new position, it can be easier to provide vaginal, G-spot, or even anal play at the same time."

Sex educator and coach Suzannah Weiss has weighed in on the Kivin method as well, and shared who might benefit from it.

"People who are fans of the Kivin method are generally those who like their clitoris stroked from left to right," she said, as per MindBodyGreen. "So, if you masturbate by moving your finger from side to side over your clit, it might be for you."

The technique can create a more 'intimate and connected experience' (Getty Stock)

As to where the Kivin method originates from, it remains unclear – but experts are said to have been using the term for over two decades. For example, it got a shoutout in the 2001 book 'The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Tantric Sex'.

Thinking of trying it for yourself? Keeley Rankin, a sex and relationship coach, advises that the receiver lies on the sofa while the giver is on their knees while tipping their head to the side.

"I think one of the most important things with anything having to do with sex, especially oral sex, is enthusiasm, and so much of that is needing to be comfortable while doing it," she said.

Rankin went on: "You’re not going to have a ton of enthusiasm if you’re worried how your neck is going to feel tomorrow."