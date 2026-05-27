President Donald Trump's medical reports reveal how his health has changed throughout his second term in office, after becoming the oldest ever elected US president.

The 79-year-old was quick to comment on the results of his latest health check-up at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 25, claiming that his tests came back 'perfectly' on Truth Social.

He wrote: "Just finished my six month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY.

"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."

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Despite his enthusiasm, the president offered no details of the physical examination, which happens to be his third in just over a year.

The president has faced increasing scrutiny about his health since he returned to office in January 2025, with a poll conducted by Ipsos in April revealing that under 50 percent of Americans think Trump has the physical health or mental sharpness to serve effectively.

Trump reported that his test results from Monday's (May 25) check-up 'checked out perfectly'. (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

But while Trump was highly critical of former President Joe Biden for not disclosing private health details, there is 'absolutely no requirement' for the US leader to disclose personal health reports, according to Jacob Appel, a physician and professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, who spoke to The Associated Press.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who previously worked as a cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney, also spotted an 'interesting change' in the president's physical assessments at Walter Reed hospital.

Speaking to CNN News Central, he said: "One other interesting thing I noted was that when the president, when he was leaving Walter Reed, posted on social media that he had a perfect physical, called it his ‘6-month physical'.

"So, I guess, you know, what we’re changing now from is a routine yearly physical for a president to - I guess, perhaps as a nod to his age - it looks like this president will undergo a six-month cycle for evaluations."

But just one look at Trump's medical reports from his first and second terms show how his health has changed over the years.

January 2018 - first physical of first term

Trump received his first medical checkup as president at Walter Reed on January 12, 2018.

Dr Ronny Jackson, his former White House physician, noted that the examination 'went exceptionally well' and he declared Trump in 'excellent health'.

He reported the president weighed at 239 pounds with a BMI of 29.9, putting him in the category of being overweight for his height.

His blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223 - higher than recommended.

February 2019 - annual physical

During his annual check-up in 2019, the White House reported that Trump had gained enough weight to be officially considered obese, with a BMI of 30.4.

Despite that, it was reported that he 'remained in very good health overall'.

November 2019 - medical tests

Trump spent over two hours at the Walter Reed during this visit, which the White House reported were part of his annual physical.

The then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reported that the president had wanted to get ahead and get his routine check-up done early, while 'anticipating a very busy 2020'.

June 2020 - medical check-up

In a White House report from June 2020, it states that Trump showed little change in basic health measurements from his 2019 physical.

Trump’s weight came in at 244 pounds, putting him further into the obese range for adults, with a body mass index of 30.5.

The report also noted that Trump was taking aspirin daily and finasteride, a drug often used to treat enlargement of the prostate and male pattern hair loss.

The president has been treated by numerous physicians throughout his first and second term in office. (Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

October 2020 - COVID-19 hospitalization

Just weeks before the presidential election of 2020, Trump posted that both he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for monitoring, and left three days later after receiving experimental treatments.

April 2025 - first physical of second term

His annual check-up in 2025 reportedly lasted around five hours, and included blood work, cardiac testing, CT scans and ultrasounds.

The president also underwent neurological and cognitive screening, which he has repeatedly referred to as having passed with flying colors.

The results of the testing noted that Trump weighed 224 at the checkup, with his his BMI having dropped down to 28.0, putting him back in the category of overweight.

His current physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said Trump 'exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State'.

July 2025 - diagnosis disclosed

Later in the year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that tests showed that Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where the valves in the leg veins don't work effectively, making it difficult for blood to return to the heart.

October 2025 - follow-up evaluation

The White House released a one-page summary from Barbabella, who noted that the appointment was a 'scheduled follow-up evaluation' that found the president was in 'exceptional health' without divulging many specific results.

May 2026 - annual physical

The check-up on Monday (May 25), was reportedly 'his annual dental and medical evaluations', and an opportunity to meet the men and women of the military.