Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was met with cheers at a campaign rally yesterday (May 18) in Kentucky as he performed a Trump impression, revealing key advice the president gave him ahead of taking on the mammoth government role.

It's been a year since 45-year-old Hegseth was sworn in as US defence secretary, following Trump's second election victory and inauguration in January 2025.

While the role is one typically filled by senior civil servants or experienced politicians, Hegseth has alternative experiences to offer, after serving in the Afghanistan and Iraq war, and later becoming a television host at Fox.

He is viewed generally favorably on the right, and is closely aligned with President Trump, which was clearly demonstrated at a campaign rally in Kentucky yesterday (May 16) for Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL challenging Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s Republican primary today (May 19).

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The defense secretary amused crowds in Kentucky yesterday (May 18). (Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hegseth entertained the crowd with an impression of Trump, which many found extremely amusing.

"When he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as s***,'" Hegseth said in Trump’s voice, pausing for laughter.

"'They’re gonna come after ya'," he continued in the president's iconic tone.

Switching back to his own voice, Hegseth added: "And boy, was he right."

After the clip went viral online, many have complained that it is inappropriate for a serving defense secretary to be campaigning for a political candidate.

One wrote: "Why is the secretary of defense campaigning? Isn’t this illegal? At best it’s highly inappropriate."

As another added: "No military leader should campaigning. It’s unAmerican. Its unacceptable. It’s just gross. What are we doing?"

Many questioned whether Hegseth should be endorsing a political candidate. (Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has repeatedly slammed Massie, who is a heavy critic of the president, on his Truth Social platform, and encouraged those in Kentucky not to re-elect him.

He was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump’s 'big, beautiful bill' last summer, which in response, Trump branded him the 'worst 'Republican' Congressman in history'.

In announcing his campaign, his opponent Gallrein promised to 'stand shoulder to shoulder' with the president if he was to be elected.

Hegeth, fighting his corner, said: "War fighters understand mission, they understand teamwork, they understand loyalty, and they understand that in the middle of a fight, you don’t weaken your own side to advance to the objective, and that’s what Ed Gallrein understands, because he has lived it."