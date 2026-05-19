Expert divers have located the bodies of four members of an expedition who died while exploring undersea caves in the Maldives, as the poignant final words of the group's marine biologist have emerged.

University of Genova lecturer Monica Montefalcone, 51, tragically died on the scuba expedition alongside her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, 20, and 31-year-olds Muriel Oddenino and Federico Gualtieri, as they explored a series of difficult caves with instructor Gianluca Benedetti, 44.

All five members of the Italian scuba diving expedition met their end in a cave roughly 160ft below the ocean's surface near the Maldives Vaavu Atoll, which comprises an extensive reef and a 'honeycomb' of difficult caves.

Montefalcone, a marine biologist and experienced diver, shared some unintentionally poignant words in the hours before her dive that have since come to light, as the operation to recover the scuba team's bodies continues.

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The operation to recover the scuba team's bodies has resulted in the death of a military diver (Mohamed Afrah / AFP via Getty Images)

The 51-year-old diver from the University of Genova had sent an email explaining why expeditions, like the one she was about to embark on, were an essential part of the scientific method for any marine biologist.

“It is fundamental to observe the underwater environment — which remains far too unknown to the general public — whether with our own eyes or through the lens of a robot,” Montefalcone wrote in an email at 10.15pm.

The influential biologist and seagrass expert had taken her 22-year-old daughter Giorgia Sommacal, a student at the same university, with her on the idyllic work trip which aimed to monitor the impact of climate change on biodiversity in tropical regions.

Reacting over the weekend to the news of his wife and daughter's death, Montefalcone's husband Carlo Sommacal told local media: “The only certainty I have is that my wife is among the best divers on the face of the earth. She’s never been a reckless person.

“She would have never jeopardized the life of our daughter or any other young people.”

Diving in a cave requires an entirely different skill set (Bildagentur-online/Schoening/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

University research fellow Oddenino and Master's graduate Gualtieri also died in the tragedy, described as the worst in the Maldives' history, which has now also claimed the life of a military diver while attempting to recover their bodies.

Only one corpse has been recovered so far, that of instructor Benedetti, who was found near the mouth of the cave. Rescuers have detailed the much harder task they have of recovering the other four bodies.

“It’s a particularly complex dive because the cave is divided into three separate, interconnected segments,” Italian Ambassador Damiano Francovigh explained. “The Maldivian divers were only able to enter the first two, then had to come up to allow time for decompression.”

It is believed that the rest of the group are in a third chamber, much deeper into the complex cave system.

Ahmed Shaam, a spokesperson for the Maldives government, explained: “As was previously thought, the four bodies were found inside the cave, not only inside the cave but well inside the cave into the third segment of the cave, which is the largest part."

He added the four divers were found 'pretty much together' and that the rescue operation would involve trying to recover two bodies per day, weather permitting.