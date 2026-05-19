Two American men have been arrested by Japanese authorities after they deliberately entered the enclosure housing viral baby macaque Punch at Ichikawa City Zoo.

Reid Jahnai Daysun, 24, and Neal Jabahri Duan, 27, were arrested on Sunday by officers from Ichikawa police, and have since been detained in custody while an investigation is ongoing.

Both men were quickly detained by zoo staff after the trespassing incident and face charges of forcible obstruction of business, reports The Japan Times.

According to reports, Daysun, a 24 year old college student, entered the enclosure after jumping the fence and dropping into the dry moat surrounding the monkey exhibit.

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He was dressed in a bright costume complete with smiley-face mask and sunglasses, meaning he was far from inconspicuous for the bizarre act.

Yet to make matters even worse, his friend Duan, 27, filmed the entire thing with the stunt reportedly part of an internet and crypto promotion.

Punch became a viral sensation earlier this year (David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The unexpected intrusion caused havoc in the enclosure, terrifying the monkeys and causing them to scatter away from the pair.

Thankfully, zoo officials and staff were able to apprehend the pair before they could reach the animals and none of the macaques were injured in the intrusion.

When in custody and questioned by police, both men initially lied about their identities and are now facing charges of forcible obstruction of business, which they deny.

Around 60 macaque’s currently call the zoo home, but it is understood that it was Punch in particular that led the pair to commit the unexpected foray into the enclosure.

Baby monkey named Punch is seen with IKEA Djungelskog plush toy at Ichikawa City Zoo (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Punch went viral earlier this year, after photos of him clinging to an orange orangutan plushie captured the hearts of netizens around the world.

The young macaque was rejected by his mother after he was born in July last year, and found comfort in his teddy bear during tough times, particularly after being ‘scolded’ by other monkeys in his enclosure.

Ever since Punch became an unexpected global sensation, tourist numbers have boomed, with many visitors coming to see the young primate.

However this boom in tourism has sparked a further debate about the conduct of foreigners visiting Japan, particularly in light of disruptive behaviours committed by content creators.

The men are not being held on bail as this is routinely not allowed immediately after arrest in Japan, but they are being detained for further investigation and interrogation over their actions.

If convicted, they could face up to three years behind bars or a hefty fine.