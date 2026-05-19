Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual misconduct which some readers may find distressing.

One of the most popular dating shows in the world has been removed from a major streaming platform in the UK after multiple allegations of rape have been shared by a number of contestants.

Bosses at Channel 4 have pulled Married At First Sight UK from the site after three brides made allegations of sexual assault incidents, while also claiming that showrunners did not do enough to protect them.

The premise of MAFS, two strangers entering into a marriage-like relationship after being matched by so-called experts, has been described as having 'high levels of risk' which were 'not being managed properly', in an expose published by the BBC's Panorama programme.

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Channel 4 has pulled all MAFS UK episodes from streaming (Channel 4/CPL)

Two of the show's former brides have alleged that they were raped during the filming of MAFS UK, which has aired for 10 seasons, with the third claimant saying they were the victim of a non-consensual act as a result of participating in the show.

MAFS has proved immensely popular around the world, first starting out on Danish TV before being syndicated around the world with successful editions in the US, UK, and Australia, as well as 24 other countries.

But with its participants being forced into close proximity with a perfect stranger as part of the show's premise, the women who said they were sexually assaulted while taking part in MAFS have alleged that its UK publisher, Channel 4, did not do enough to protect them.

Following the release of the bombshell Panorama investigation on Monday night (May 18), Channel 4 has pulled every episode of MAFS UK from its streaming platform and commissioned an external review of safeguarding standards on set.

DCMS Caroline Dinenage, told BBC News that MAFS UK did 'involve an element of risk' and added: "It's a TV show that almost expects and anticipates people that have only just met each other will have to become really quite intimate with each other.

"They're expected to share a bed and a life together within minutes of meeting - it almost feels like an accident waiting to happen."

Married At First Sight has become one of the most popular dating shows in the world (Getty Stock Images)

The three women who came forward to the investigation have alleged various acts of abuse from their show-allocated partners. One is pursuing legal action after allegedly being raped by her 'husband', who she said then threatened her with an acid attack.

The second accusation of rape came from a woman who said that she had told Channel 4 and the show's production company that she had been raped, but those episodes ended up being aired anyway.

The third accusation was of an on-screen husband committing a non-consensual sex act against the random stranger assigned as his 'wife', which the victim alleged involved being groped while asleep.

Shona Manderson, the only woman publicly sharing her allegations, told the BBC: "I don't think that because you're going on reality TV, you deserve in any way for things like this to happen to you."

What officials have said about rape claims

Priya Dogra, Chief Executive of Channel 4, said: "I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married at First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.

"It would be wholly inappropriate for me to comment on what are very serious allegations made against some MAFS UK contributors. Those allegations – which I understand are disputed by the contributors accused – are not something that Channel 4 is in a position to adjudicate on.

"We are also mindful of our ongoing duty of care to all contributors, and the need to preserve the anonymity and privacy of all involved.

"On the claims that Channel 4 may have failed in its duty of care, I believe that when concerns about contributor welfare were raised, and based on the information available at the time, Channel 4 acted quickly, appropriately, sensitively and with wellbeing front and centre.

"Nevertheless, because we aspire to the highest standards of contributor welfare, I felt strongly as Channel 4’s new CEO that it was right that we look again at how we handled issues raised at the time and ask whether changes should be made to further strengthen contributor welfare.

"That’s why last month I commissioned an external review of contributor welfare on MAFS UK. That review will report to me in the coming months.

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we continue to lead the industry in our duty of care for contributors."

Channel 4 officials have responded to the allegations (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the British media regulator Ofcom also responded to the accusations, stating: "Under our rules, broadcasters are required to take due care over the welfare of people who might be at risk of significant harm as a result of taking part in a programme."

"We note that Channel 4 has launched an external review into contributor care on MAFS UK and we await its findings," it added. "We will review this and all other evidence made available to us."

There is currently no criminal investigation into these allegations and lawyers for the husbands involved have denied criminal wrongdoing.

LADbible Group has contacted Channel 4 and CPL for comment.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.