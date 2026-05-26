Donald Trump has shared the results of his third medical evaluation this year, claiming that everything 'checked out perfectly'.

The 79-year-old president is now the oldest person to have ever held office.

And of course, this puts his health under renewed public scrutiny, with many questioning whether he has the age and the stamina to fulfil the role.

Trump visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 25 for his 'annual preventative medical and dental checkup', his fourth check up since he re-took office.

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His health has been under increasing scrutiny of late, falling asleep during press conferences and also showing heavy bruising on his hands.

The White House has tried to downplay these concerns, blaming the bruises on shaking hands and taking aspirin as a blood thinner.

Donald Trump has spoken out after visiting the hospital for a check-up. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

But last year it was revealed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, after being examined for mild swelling in his legs.





Now, the president has spoken out following the health check-up, stating that all of his test results came back 'perfectly'.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Just finished my six month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY.

"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."

The president offered no details of the physical examination, Trump's third in 13 months, during the brief post.

It comes after he was unable to attend his son Don Jr.'s wedding this weekend (May 23) in the Bahamas, due to 'issues pertaining to government' and his 'love for the United States of America.'

Do Americans think Trump is healthy enough to be preseident?

A poll conducted by Ipsos in April found that under 50 percent of Americans think Trump has the psychical health or mental sharpness to serve effectively as President.

Under 50 percent of Americans believe Trump is healthy enough to be president. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Speaking to ABC News, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as a White House physician for more than a decade under former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said: “I think concern for the president’s physical health is probably at an all-time high, and I think advanced physical age is the No. 1 concern.

Despite these concerns White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement: “President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."