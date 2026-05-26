A theme park nanny who is hired to take care of kids at Disney has shared the biggest mistake parents make when visiting the parks.

Megan Lewis, who owns a 24/7 childcare service for families visiting theme parks including (but not limited to) Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, has opened up about the first mistake parents make when bringing children to the parks - especially in summer.

After nannying for 15 years and graduating at the University of Central Florida in 2024, Megan came up with the genius idea to start her business, Dreamland Nannies.

She saw an instant demand for nannies at the busy and chaotic parks, and just a year after launching in 2025, she has already hired 30 nannies that work for her company.

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A typical day for Megan can involve anything from pushing strollers and watching children while parents go on rides, to helping with diaper changes, mobile food orders and keeping kids entertained during long days at Disney.

Megan has opened up about the costs of hiring a Dreamland Nanny for theme park visits. (Megan Lewis)

Some families book her team for just three hours, while others need help for up to 14 hours a day.

She admitted that no two shifts are the same - with some spent inside the parks, and others helping families at hotels and Airbnbs after exhausting days in the Florida heat.

But Megan noted that the one mistake parents always make as first-time visitors is not taking enough breaks.

She said: "I definitely would say during the summer specifically, I would just tell the families take breaks.





"Bring fans, cooling towels, make sure you know you are feeding your children, you're taking care of yourself, grab a water."

The nanny noted that temperatures can often exceed 100 degrees during summer time, and that it's important for families to go back to their resort for a few hours during the day to get in the pool or relax, depending on how far away it is.

Dreamland Nannies offer numerous services for families looking for a little extra support during their trip, and the cost is the same whether at a hotel or in the park.

Megan charges $35 an hour for one child, $40 an hour for two children, and any additional child is $10 an hour.

She also added that families are not expected to pay for an extra park ticket for their nanny.

"We have a 10 hour surcharge from the hours of 12 AM to 8 AM," she further noted.