Disney's viral 3-2-1 rule has been explained, as an expert has shared the three mistakes first-time visitors usually make when visiting for their 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip.

When it comes to planning a trip to the 'most magical place on earth', it’s easy to feel swept up in a whirlwind of choices, details, and excitement - so much so that the whole process can quickly start to feel overwhelming.

One thing the parks are not short of is choice: restaurants, rides, shows - you name it, there’s enough to keep a family occupied for at least half a year.

Walt Disney World in Florida attracts approximately 50 million visitors annually, consistently holding its position as the world's most-visited vacation resort.

Advert

Magic Kingdom in particular is the most visited theme park in the world, but for many, the overwhelming nature of planning a trip can just get too much.

In comes the 3-2-1 rule - a fan-created strategy to avoid burnout for first-time visitors who are feeling quite frankly, overstimulated.

Visitors following the rule pick three rides, two entertainment experiences (shows, characters, fireworks), and one dining spot per day.

Disney's 3-2-1 rule has gone viral on TikTok as visitors attempt to navigate the busy parks. (Kirsty Holden)

The hack has recently gone viral on TikTok, allowing for a more relaxed pace favored by many, and unexpected moments rather than frantically sprinting between attractions.

However, Disney fanatic Kirsty Holden, who has visited the parks with her family more than ten times, has set the record straight about the craze.

"If we did a park a day and did this 3-2-1 rule, we’d probably need months to get around everything," she admitted.

In fact, the expert noted that visitors could probably do the 3-2-1 strategy 'in a matter of a few hours'.

She added: "As a neurodivergent family this is something I’d love to do, it sounds like the dream.

"However, we would just end up having to go back feeling like we haven’t got the most from an already ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ expensive trip."

Instead, Holden shared the best way to enjoy everything that the parks have to offer, by avoiding the three biggest mistakes first-time visitors usually make.

The vlogger shares all of her top tips for visiting the parks. (Kirsty Holden)

The first and most common mistake, according to the expert, is underestimating the size of Walt Disney World specifically.

"People either try to do anything and everything and be completely exhausted, or wing it and spend hours on end in unnecessary queues.

"Both are easily done because people don’t know what they don’t know!"

Another mistake is over-planning, according to Holden.

While she admitted the 'spreadsheet schedule' can work if you're really wanting to get the most out of a trip, actually being more flexible can add another level of excitement.

Another mistake visitors sometimes make, she says, is expecting the majority of the 'magic' to come from the parks.

"There’s so much to do onsite from visiting one of the various themed resorts, multiple restaurants, activities, and areas such as Disney Springs for ‘out of park’ entertainment, and even varying transportation options."