Dietician explains what happens when you drink coffee on an empty stomach

Everyone craves that first sip of morning coffee when they first wake up. However, an expert has revealed why you should be lining your stomach up with breakfast first.

Many people have reported having to rush for the loo after drinking the caffeinated drink, especially those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). But will eating beforehand help?

Well, lets start with the basics. Dietitian Shannon Lavery explains to Taste.com.au that when consuming any food or drink, aside from water, our stomachs stretch, and therefore, it can trigger the release of stomach acid.

How much acid depends on the food or drink itself. However, if you thought you could get away with it by drinking decaffeinated coffee, unfortunately, you’re wrong, as both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee can stimulate stomach acid production.

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“Caffeine can also relax the valve between the oesophagus and stomach, allowing acid to move upwards and potentially trigger reflux symptoms,” Shannon writes for the publication.

Those who drink coffee on an empty stomach may want to grab a snack beforehand (Getty Stock Image)

What happens when you drink coffee on an empty stomach?

So, we know about the acid. But if there’s no other food in your stomach, the dietitian states that there’s nothing to buffer the acid. This is what leads to discomfort and pain in the abdomen for some.

As with anything, every person reacts differently. However, we’ve all heard of the coffee shakes and anxiety, and these are much less likely if consumed on an empty stomach due to the fact the coffee will be absorbed into the bloodstream quicker.

Okay, so that’s explained - but why do some need to run to the bathroom? Well, Shannon says it’s due to the fact it can ‘stimulate contractions in the digestive tract,’ which once again - is more prominent on an empty stomach.

Despite all this, the expert says there’s no risk to your overall health, nor is there one set rule of when to have your morning coffee - just what works best for you!

Coffee lovers may want to replace their nighttime cup too... (Getty Stock Image)

What about nighttime cups of coffee?

Despite many wanting a morning boost, some can’t resist a nightcap - but will it cause you to lay staring at the ceiling all night?

Well, yes, as one doctor revealed coffee should have a cut off time of 2pm - one hour before the dreaded 3pm slump! Yikes!

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, Dr Nighat Arif said: "Adenosine is this hormone we build up throughout the day which actually gets us ready for sleep because we live in a circadian rhythm.

"And so as this adenosine is building up, what caffeine does is so clever, it mimics that same molecule, gets into all those slots like a puzzle and so therefore your brain doesn't feel that it's sleepy, anymore.

"Hence why actually having a cut off at 2pm is a good idea."

Time to put that mug down!