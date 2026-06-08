Imagine winning a substantial amount of money, only for you to never see it because of a system error... Well, that’s sadly what one Indiana lottery player experienced.

Mike Fields thought he’d won enough money to change his life, and he had – but when he was only paid out $20, it revealed a ‘technical issue' was responsible for him missing out on $100,000.

The forklift driver in Indianapolis won big after purchasing four ‘Space Invaders Cash Invasion’ scratch-off game tickets, with one ultimately stating he was the recipient of a prize.

Fields drove to the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to claim the money, but was told that he wouldn’t be paid, per WXIN.

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“They never told us ‘no’ they just said we wouldn’t be paid today, and no other information really except that we would be informed by mail within 30 days,” he explained to the outlet.

However, it soon became known that a ‘technical issue’ occurred, which meant that he was only eligible to receive $20.

In response, Hoosier lottery released a warning on its website for players, stating: The $5 SPACE INVADERS™ Cash Invasion Scratch-off launched with a technical issue.

"We halted the sales of the ticket to ensure the game experience upholds the integrity we strive to provide. If a player experienced an issue with the $5 SPACE INVADERS™ Scratch-off, please complete the $5 SPACE INVADERS™ Protest Form provided here.”

It added: "All information must be thoroughly completed for review to occur, including mailing the purchased ticket with the completed form no later than November 30, 2026.

"For further questions, players may call the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886.”

Mike Fields bought four scratch cards, and thought he won big on one (Fox59 News)

While the simple game meant that players would need to match symbols with the winning cash prizes – which Fields could prove he did – he and many others were told they were all unable to be paid due to this internal problem.

Glendon Jones, another lottery player who played the Space Invaders scratchers, thought he too had won, and drove down to collect his prize.

But instead of $2,500, he was allegedly told there would be nothing he could claim.

“They said to come down here to headquarters and they would pay the ticket. I get here and they say it’s a mess up, misprint and that I’m pretty much out of luck on it,” Jones told the outlet outside.

UNILAD reached out to Hoosier Lottery for comment.