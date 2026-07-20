The lucky Christmas Eve winner of the $1.82 billion Powerball jackpot decided to give up 70 percent of his unfathomable fortune, as the man behind the winning ticket is finally unmasked.

We've all contemplated what we might do with a million or two in a brief moment of escapism from the real world, but a billion is almost impossible to even comprehend.

But for one man, that dream became reality. Tracy Hartwick, the younger brother of North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, was recently identified as the lucky winner of the eye-watering $1.82 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Christmas Eve 2025.

Lottery winners typically have several options when deciding how best to receive their life-changing prize money, whether monthly, annually, or as one lump sum - but each have their own pros and cons.

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Hartwick reportedly chose to receive the cash all in one go, but it was a decision that meant he never actually became a billionaire despite the win.

The lucky winner forfeited millions of dollars. (Getty Stock Images)

The one-time cash payout came to approximately $834.9 million before taxes, but after federal and state tax withholdings, Hartwick ultimately took home an estimated $565 million.

But how did he land the historic win in the first place?

After purchasing a ticket at the Murphy USA store and gas station in Cabot, Arkansas, Hartwick played 10 number combinations with the Power Play option.

But it was the very first line on his ticket that matched the winning numbers - 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the Powerball 19 - securing the record-breaking jackpot.

The winner is the brother of North Little Rock Mayor, Terry Hartwick. (North Little Rock)

Despite wanting to remain anonymous, Hartwick's identity could only remain confidential for six months, given that he is the sibling of an elected official, according to Arkansas Act 889 of 2021.

Earlier this year, his elected brother, Terry, was accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls following a high school choir performance in December 2025.

However, no charges were brought against the 77-year-old mayor, after officers found no evidence to support the allegations.

Arkansas Special Prosecutor Robbie Jones wrote in a letter: "For any of the sexual offenses to apply, the State would have to present evidence that the contact was for the purpose of the Mayor’s sexual gratification. As with a charge under Harassment, the proof of this element is lacking, which is fatal to any prosecution under Sexual Assault 2nd [degree]."