A keen traveler who's spent a staggering $13,000 on Disney Line Cruises has explained some of the biggest myths when it comes to cruise ships.

Jasmine Manning, or 'That DCL Girl' as she'e more commonly known on TikTok, has been embarking on Disney Cruises for the past five years and has spent a total of $13,000 in that time.

She's visited some incredible places during her voyages, including getting to experience Jamaica and the Bahamas, as well as enjoying the wackiness that comes with boarding a Disney cruise.

With no children and a full-time job, Jasmine has the disposable income and time to enjoy a lot of travel, and has now warned her fellow globe-trotters about some of the misconceptions that often come with going on cruise.

Speaking to UNILAD, the content creator said: "I think the misconception about any cruise is that they are for a certain type of people. Cruises have been stereotyped as holidays for the retired, just as Disney Cruise Line has been stereotyped as the cruise line exclusively for children and neither are true.

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"Any person of any age could enjoy a cruise if they enjoy activities, relaxing, attentive service, exploring new places...

"I have had so many comments over the years. I am one of those childless millennial Disney adults and we are constantly told that the Disney parks and cruises alike are for children which goes against the entire vision that Walt Disney himself had."

Jasmine continued: "Disney is for everyone, for children to have fun - absolutely, but also for adults to dream, hope and experience some magic. There are adult only areas on the Disney ships for a reason!"

(That DLC Girl)

Having been on seven Disney cruise ships to date, it's safe to say that Jasmine is a big fan of the form of traveling and does hope she'd been able to live on board one day, though money could be become a bit of a problem.

She said: "I have absolutely considered living on a cruise ship full-time. The only way this could happen though is if I got a job onboard, I am not fortunate enough to be able to afford to be a full time guest.

"I would love to be onboard for an extended amount of time to really be able to make the most of the ships amenities and to visit some new locations but I don't think that will be a reality for me sadly."