A man who accomplished the remarkable feat of completing a marathon in all seven continents has recalled the near-death experience when he was chased through a desert by wild dogs.

Louis Alexander, 26, is currently training to break a Guinness World Record by attempting to traverse the seven deadliest ocean crossings on the planet in just a kayak.

But its not the first daredevil travel challenge the Brit has attempted as he completed seven marathons across all of Earth's continents in 2023 in aid of dementia awareness.

From freezing temperatures in Antarctica, to the tropical storms found in the Amazon, Louis has experienced it all. Though, there was one experience in the continent of Africa which could have been fatal.

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Part of Louis' incredible journey included running a marathon across the Agafay Desert in Morocco and disaster struck just eight miles into the run.

The Brit has broke Guinness World Records and he's hoping to achieve even more (Supplied)

Speaking to UNILAD, the adventurer said: "I was running on my own. I had a support crew, two locals in this white Land Rover. They were called Mohammed and Rashid, and they were a couple hundred yards ahead because I'd naively asked them to stay ahead. I wanted to feel like I was on my own running through this desert."

But just eight miles in, Louis could hear just two things which made him realize he was in grave danger.

Louis continued: "I could hear my own breathing and I could also hear my own my footsteps. Then about 14 kilometers in I could hear other footsteps and they got louder and louder and closer and closer. I turned around to see like a dozen wild dogs chasing me through the desert.

"I was somehow saved by my support crew that day. I kept running and Muhammad who was driving began to swerve the vehicle left to right to see if he could scare off these dogs and it somehow worked."

The wild dogs chased Louis through the desert (Getty Stock Photo)

It was only when Louis returned to the UK when he realized how lucky he was to escape the wild dogs.

Louis continued to UNILAD: "I had quite a serious conversation with a friend, a paramedic, and she warned me that those dogs had likely never seen humans before, they likely had rabies and really serious diseases.

"Also, the reality was we had no doctor with us, we were over 12 hours away from a hospital, the situation could have ended very differently."

The near-death experience certainly hasn't put Louis off daredevil challenges though as he will attempt the ocean crossings later this year.