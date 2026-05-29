Artists are pulling out of Trump's Freedom 250 celebration after they ‘weren’t told’ about political ties

Several artists who were slated to perform as part of the 16-day celebrations to mark 250 years of American independence have backed out.

The festivities will run between June 25 and July 10, over the course of which numerous well-known musical performers will take the stage at Washington DC's National Mall.

The event, dubbed the Great American State Fair, has been described as 'the biggest, boldest state fair in the country'. It is being organized by by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership established by President Donald Trump.

Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach has announced line-up for the highly anticipated fair. Artists like Young MC, Morris Day, Vanilla Ice, the Commodores, Flo Rida, and Martina McBride were among the scheduled acts — but several of them already pulled out.

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The upcoming celebrations are being organized by Freedom 250 (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taking to Facebook to announce that he will not be performing, Young MC penned: "I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT.

"The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed.

"I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged."

C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams has echoed similar sentiments and said his agent didn't mention that the event had ties to Trump, per USA Today.

"[My agent] didn't mention Trump. [...] I'm getting all these texts, 'We're going to cancel C+C Music Factory. This is going to be a terrible show,'" Williams said.

"So, I told my agent, 'Yeah, no, I ain't good to do that. I don't [support] Trump.'"

Morris Day and The Time have also spoken out. "Contrary to rumor, Morris Day [and] The Time will not be performing at the 'Great American State Fair,'" they said on Facebook.

R&B group Milli Vanilli have bowed out too, with one band member seemingly having no idea that they were even part of the line-up.

Speaking to Associated Press, singer Jodie Rocco said: "My sister and I were shocked to see our name, 'Milli Vanilli,' as one of the performers."

Martina McBride announced that she will not be performing (Paul Morigi/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

Elsewhere, Martina McBride said that the invite she received to perform was 'misleading'.

"I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading," she said on Instagram, adding: "I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states."

Amid the reports that the event will be 'politically charged', as Young MC put it, Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner has issued a statement and insisted that the organization is 'dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation's 250th anniversary'.

She continued: "Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America."