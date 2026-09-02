Transformers icon Peter Cullen died from cardiac arrest, death certificate reveals
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Transformers icon Peter Cullen died from cardiac arrest, death certificate reveals

Official records have confirmed that the beloved star behind Optimus Prime and Eeyore died from a cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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