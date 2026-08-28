Noah Cyrus reveals why she stayed silent after Dolly Parton's death
Home>Celebrity

Noah Cyrus reveals why she stayed silent after Dolly Parton's death

Noah Cyrus has described Dolly Parton as 'one of a kind'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: