Noah Cyrus reveals why she stayed silent after Dolly Parton's death

Noah Cyrus has paid tribute to Dolly Parton and explained that she waited to speak out until after her sister, Miley Cyrus, had issued a statement.

The Hannah Montana star was Parton's goddaughter and she paid tribute to her close relative on Thursday (August 26).

She wrote: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.

"Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

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"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Noah Cyrus has now paid her respects (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Now, Noah, Cyrus' younger sister, has released an emotional statement on social media.

The 26-year-old penned: "I wanted the first words you heard to come from miley, and now that she's spoken, id like to share a few words about dolly," Noah wrote. "dolly was singular, one of a kind. dolly was a rainbow to our world for nearly six decades, and no one could ever come nor will ever come close to replacing her.

"Her impact on the world, and on me as an artist, is unparalleled. she was an angel among us who not only wrote songs that spoke to us all, but whose kindness, compassion, and empathy toward those who truly needed it were at the core of who dolly was."

Noah continued: "She never forgot where she came from, and she never stopped being her true self. she made it her duty to help others, not only through her music, but through her kindness and her commitment to helping those in need.

Dolly Parton died aged 80 this week (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"Her beautiful relationship with my family, especially my sister, is one i will be grateful for my entire life. i am so grateful to her for inspiring me to be who i am, wear those wigs, have those long nails, to write my stories, and to heal people through music.

"I am heartbroken she is gone, but only physically. she came into this world, shared her light, and changed it forever. She will now live in our hearts, and her music will continue to be a friend when lonely, and to celebrate with happiness.

"It will inspire and encourage young songwriters that will discover and learn from the Great Dolly Parton."