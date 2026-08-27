Dolly Parton's death date has special connection to Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton’s death came on a day that has a significant meaning to her goddaughter and fellow singer, Miley Cyrus, who has since released a touching tribute.

The iconic artist has been a legend in the music industry for decades, and had produced hits in the 70s and 80s that we still know and love today.

Beyond Dolly’s career, she also touched the hearts of many through her philanthropy, which included funding vaccine treatments and books for disadvantaged children via The Imagination Library.

Having been known as a staple celebrity, the news of her death shocked many, which was delivered by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, via a video statement.

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There, Seaver announced the devastating news that the country star was no longer here, telling fans: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you.”

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus were close (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

He continued: "She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

It soon came to light that Dolly had suffered a brief battle with cancer, of which she had hinted to 11 days prior during a video appearance for her Dollywood event.

There, she said her doctors advised she shouldn’t travel following a few ‘little health issues’.

Sadly, that would be her last public appearance.

Once the news broke, those close to the singer began to release their tributes.

Miley Cyrus, Dolly’s goddaughter, was one of those people who unfortunately has a deep connection with her death date (August 25).

Per the Mirror, when promoting her hit song ‘Used To Be Young’, she said: "I decided to release Used To Be Young on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

One of those times was her first split from on-again off-again partner and then husband, Liam Hemsworth.

It’s also the same date he filed for divorce in 2019, and also her father, Billy Rae Cyrus’s birthday.

Wrecking Ball, which began her first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100..was released on August 25 2013.

It’s an eerie date for the singer, and now the death of her ‘Aunt Dolly’ has joined the lineup.





After the news came out, the singer detailed the final conversation she had with Dolly.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” she wrote in her Instagram tribute Wednesday (August 26). “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side,” she wrote. “I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

Cyrus added: “My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. ”

A timeline of Dolly Parton's charity work

The country singer has been fondly remembered for her generosity and how much she gave back to local communities across the United States, as well as contributing to education, welfare and animal rights. Here's a list of everything she did to help others:

The Dollywood Foundation

In 1988, Parton originally launched the organization in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, with the goal of decreasing high school drop out rates. She then launched the Buddy Program, which saw Parton give every seventh and eighth grader who finished high school $500.

According to the organization, the initiative was successful and the dropout rate declined from 35 percent to just 6 percent.

Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood

In 1991, the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee partnered with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF) to open a 30,000-square-foot aviary that sheltered the largest collection of 'non-releasable' bald eagles.

This partnership 'helped introduce millions of Dollywood guests to America’s national symbol and to the importance of protecting bald eagles and other birds of prey', according to the AEF's website.

Imagination Library

In 1995, the Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library was founded and inspired by Parton’s father, who was unable to read. It began sending one book per month to each enrolled child in Sevier County from birth until their first year of school.

In 2025, it was announced that the Imagination Library gifted more than 40.3 million books, bringing the program’s total books gifted since its launch to more than 304.5 million.

The Dolly Parton Scholarship

According to the Dollywood Foundation, the scholarship - an annual award granting $15,000 each to five high school seniors in Sevier County, Tennessee - is awarded to those who 'have a dream they wish to pursue and who can successfully communicate their plan and commitment to realize their dreams'.

My People Fund

After previously working hard to aid wildfire relief in Tennessee in 2016, Parton launched the My People Fund, which provided $1,000 a month for six months to families whose homes were completely destroyed by the fires.

The fund also donated around $8.9 million to those in need.

$1 million donation to a children’s hospital

In 2017, Parton made the staggering donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her niece, who was treated for leukemia at that hospital.

She made another $1 million donation to the same hospital in 2022, this time aiming to help pediatric infectious disease research.

Covid-19 vaccine donation efforts

Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee flooding relief

$700,000 was raised by Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses in 2021 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Dollywood education coverage

In 2022, the Dollywood Co. announced that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee who is furthering their education.

The program is available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

$1 million donation to the Salvation Amy

In late 2023, the singer donated another generous $1 million to the Salvation Army, with the money going towards food and grocery programs in the US.

$2 million donation toward Hurricane Helene relief

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024, which affected areas across Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Parton donated $1 million from her own funds for the Mountain Way’s Foundation, which provides assistance to flood victims.

Her East Tennessee businesses and the Dollywood Foundation also pledged an additional $1 million.