Dolly Parton's death date has special connection to Miley Cyrus
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Dolly Parton's death date has special connection to Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus remembered her 'Aunt Dolly' in a touching tribute on August 26

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Topics: Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Music, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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