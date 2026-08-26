Despite releasing some of the most arguably moving songs of the 70s and 80s, there’s one Dolly Parton classic that was refused to be played on air thanks to its raunchy lyrics.

Any Dolly fanatic might know this one already, but for most of us, Dolly’s songs have been a source of comfort rather than making us hot under the collar.

But the Nashville native had a few facts about her life and career that have been coming to light to the broader public since the horrid news broke.

The update on her passing was delivered by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who announced the devastating news in a prepared video statement, where he said: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you.

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"She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Dolly Parton's song was considered too 'dirty' for radio (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

The family went on to explain that 80-year-old Dolly had suffered a brief battle with cancer,

But did not disclose which type.

As the world mourns the loss of the great country legend, some have been digging into her marvellous life and career, uncovering her charitable work like funding lifesaving vaccines.

But what was also found out was a little 1975 hit that was initially refused to be plated on radio by DJs who called it too suggestive, or ‘dirty’ as she wrote in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,

The song in question is ‘The Bargain Store’, with Dolly writing its lyrics were ‘too strongly worded for some conservative country music broadcasters.’

"When I wrote 'The Bargain Store,' I swear on my life that I was never thinking about love in any vulgar way," she continued. "Somehow, this lyric is a dirty thing to a man. But I never saw it that way. Every man I know thinks it's dirty."

Essentially, she revealed that her idea of the ‘bargain’ was to bargain on a relationship.

But she said men thought it was about sex.

Dolly explained: "All I was thinking of was the heart: 'If you don't mind the merchandise is slightly used, with a little mending it can be good as new.' I was saying that you'll be surprised at how good this broken heart is. Just take it. You'll never be sorry that you did. The words just meant that I've had relationships: I've been through stuff; I'm not new at this."

"I thought for sure that I had written a hit song," She wrote of the hit. "And then the disc jockeys wouldn't play it."

After some time, however, her song was eventually played on the radio and soon climbed to reach number one.

"At that time, they were so difficult," she wrote. "Now you can show something much stronger on TV, and people don't think a thing about it."

Is she wrong? Because I’ve seen some stuff on TV.