Dolly Parton hit that was banned from the radio for being too 'dirty' but became no.1
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Dolly Parton hit that was banned from the radio for being too 'dirty' but became no.1

Dolly Parton's 1975 classic was refused by 'too strongly worded for some conservative country music broadcasters'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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