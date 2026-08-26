Moment Dolly Parton shut down reporter for asking about the size of her breasts
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Moment Dolly Parton shut down reporter for asking about the size of her breasts

Dolly Parton's 60 Minutes interview in the 80s saw the music idol hit out at the personal question about her bust

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes

Topics: Music, Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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