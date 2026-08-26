Moment Dolly Parton shut down reporter for asking about the size of her breasts

After the tragic announcement was made that Dolly Parton had passed away, a closer look at her life revealed an astonishing interview with a popular TV station that saw the interviewer ask about her breasts.

The shock announcement came just yesterday (August 25), as representatives confirmed in a statement that the 80-year-old passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.

The statement read: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

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Dolly Parton's 60 Minutes interview saw her shut down an interviewer over his personal question (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

Throughout her long career, Dolly had touched the lives of many, and in doing so, we all wanted to know more about her.

However, one Australian interviewer didn’t get the memo when instead of asking her about her philanthropy, music, or what she loved to do in her spare time – he instead asked about her breasts.

The interview came during her 1986 appearance on Channel Nine's 60 Minutes, where reporter Mike Munro took his line of questioning too far, and she let him know about it.

“You've always been very protective about your measurements of your striking figure. Why have you always been [so private about that]?” Munro asked 13:30 minutes into their conversation.

Dolly then explained that she doesn’t reveal her size as the measurements 'go up and down', adding she varies ‘20 pounds every six months’.

Dolly said: “I'm actually not as big as people think 'cause I'm a tiny little person, and I'm small boned, and I'm just over exaggerated.”

“You'd be amazed to know how tiny they really are,” she continued.





Munro then went in for another attempt to get her to reveal her breast size, to which she said with a laugh: “No you can't. Up yours, buster.”

However, Munro has since claimed that she did go on to privately disclose her measurements when appearing on 2GB's Ben Fordham.

“When the cameras were turned off, she did tell me,” he alleged, and praised her for helping him to feel ‘relaxed’ in what was his first big celebrity interview.

The plans for Dolly funeral have since been confirmed following the news of her death.

In a statement posted by her family on Instagram, they explained: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

"Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her family has asked for donations to be made to her Imagination Library, a charity that gifts books to children in need.