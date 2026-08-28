Garth Brooks' daughter faces backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute

Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen has faced some backlash online over the way she paid tribute to Dolly Parton.

Following the country singer's death aged 80 earlier this week, Colleen took to Instagram to discuss her worries of losing her dad in the future.

Posting to social media, Colleen wrote: "My greatest fear in life is the day my Dad loses his life and I have to see the world mourn a man they never knew the way I knew him.

"To the personal family and friends of Mrs. Dolly you have all my love and condolences today and forever going forward.

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"What a huge, beautiful, special life to have loved and to grieve. Thank you for sharing her with us all."

In the caption of the social media post, Colleen added: "What a beautiful privilege it is to mourn.. to grieve is to know you loved deeply and fully. To the woman we all love, and all those who grieve for her— I love you all. Please respect the family and her personal friends."

Allie Colleen pictured with her father (Instagram/@alliecolleenmusic)

Some social media users took to the comments section of the post to question Colleen's tribute.

“This is the weirdest condolence post I have ever seen. It’s giving how can I make something not about myself, about me. This is nepo baby at its worst,” one person wrote.

Another critic described Colleen's comments as 'ridiculous', while a third quipped: "Allie, just a note. Next time, let someone read your work before you publish it. I know what you meant, however now was not the time to say it."

Colleen has since hit back at the criticism, saying she was not attempting to diminish anyone else’s struggles with grief.

"I would never act like I understand how much you grieve anyone – that’s all I am saying," she replied in the comments.

"I would never act like I understand how you feel the day you lose your person, so I would expect the same respect that you don’t know how I feel the day I lose mine."

Representatives for Parton confirmed the singer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by close family and loved ones.

Dolly Parton died earlier this week (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

It added: “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

"After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.