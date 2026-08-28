Garth Brooks' daughter faces backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute
Home>Celebrity

Garth Brooks' daughter faces backlash over her Dolly Parton tribute

Allie Colleen has hit back and said she was not attempting to diminish anyone else’s struggles with grief

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: