Far-right political commentator and former Kanye associate Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE
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Far-right political commentator and former Kanye associate Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

The former Ye aide is reportedly still being held as questions remain over why he was taken into custody

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Topics: Celebrity, Immigration, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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