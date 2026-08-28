Far-right political commentator and former Kanye associate Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British political commentator who became a prominent figure in Ye's orbit, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisiana.

Yiannopoulos, 41, is reportedly still being held at an ICE detention center, although the circumstances surrounding his detention have not been made clear.

The development comes as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is scheduled to perform in New Orleans on Friday night.

It was not immediately clear whether Yiannopoulos was in Louisiana in connection with the show.

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TMZ was first to report the detention on Friday, August 28, while detention records reviewed by Complex listed Yiannopoulos as being 'in ICE custody' at the time of publication.

Why was Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE?

No official explanation for Yiannopoulos' detention was immediately available.

Reports indicate that he was taken into custody at an airport in Louisiana before being transferred to an ICE detention facility.

The exact circumstances of the detention, including why immigration authorities took him into custody, remain unclear.

ICE had not publicly provided further details at the time of publication, while Ye had also not addressed the situation publicly.

Yiannopoulos was born in the United Kingdom and initially became known as a far-right provocateur before becoming involved in US politics.

His political activities in the US included working in connection with Ye's unsuccessful presidential campaign in the early 2020s.

What was Milo Yiannopoulos' role with Ye?

Yiannopoulos became closely associated with Ye through the rapper's political and business activities.

As of May last year, Yiannopoulos' title at YZY was Head of Special Projects. He was also involved in Ye's political operation during the artist's presidential campaign.

The relationship has not always been straightforward, however.

Yiannopoulos previously split from the wider YZY operation, citing Ye's then-active plans to launch a porn division. He later returned to the company.

His connection to Ye has made him a notable figure in the artist's wider political orbit, after Yiannopoulos had already established himself as a controversial online personality and political provocateur.

UNILAD has approached ICE and Kanye West for comment...

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