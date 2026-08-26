Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals what president is really like behind closed doors
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Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals what president is really like behind closed doors

Kai Trump has spoken on her family life with grandpa Donald.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Featured Image Credit: (Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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