Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals what president is really like behind closed doors

We all know Donald Trump as the current US President as well as the former star of The Apprentice and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but we might not know much about the financier-turned-politician in his day-to-day life with his loved ones.

In case you were curious about Trump’s personality behind closed doors, his granddaughter Kai has just given us some insights into her family life with her grandfather, describing it as ‘very normal’.

The 19-year-old social media personality is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Haydon, which makes her Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild.

Speaking on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight, Kai, who’s set to play golf for the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, has provided an insider’s perspective into her relationship with her ‘grandpa’ Donald.

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Kai Trump is Donald's eldest grandchild. (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

"He’s just like a normal grandpa. That’s what I call him, grandpa. And sitting down at dinner with him, we just talk like normal people," she said.

She added, "Like if you spoke to your grandpa or a family member, it’s just, it’s very normal. And we talk about golf because we have that in common. We talk about a lot of other things. He loves sports. I love sports. And it’s just like having a normal dinner with your family member.”

Kai explained that both she and her grandfather are golf players, adding that playing together has made her better on the green.

"He's a great golfer," she said. "When we’re playing with each other, even if we're on the same team, he still tries to get into my head," Kai added, saying that being challenged has allowed her to stay more focused and keep people out of her head even under pressure.

Kai has previously described her grandfather as an inspiration in a speech given in his honor in 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While her life as Trump’s granddaughter is mostly ordinary, it still involves a high level of personal security as Kai keeps armed guards when she’s out.

"It's a little weird," she previously said on the Logan Paul podcast Impaulsive in January 2026. "I try my best not to let it bother me. Especially the past year, since he's become president, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus on pretending that they're not there.

"Obviously, they are there. But if you can try to not really focus on that and enjoy your time with your friends, your family, or whatever it is, it makes it easier."

Kai previously spoke about her relationship with her grandfather in a speech in support of his presidential candidacy at the 2024 Republican National Convention, calling him "an inspiration".