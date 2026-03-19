Lisa Kudrow has a strange side effect she experienced after getting Botox.

The Friends star, 62, revealed she started using Botox two years ago, around the time of her 60th birthday.

But her recent Botox appointment could be her last after the anti-wrinkle treatment left her feeling surprised that people were still able to recognise her.

Ahead of the third and final season of her acclaimed sitcom The Comeback, which debuts on March 22, Kudrow sat down for an interview about the show.

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She told The Hollywood Reporter that her eyes became ‘inflamed’ after getting Botox.

“I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway,” she told the publication. She arrived for the interview ‘incognito’ with a pair of sunglasses to ‘shield inflamed eyes that caused her to be all of two minutes late’,’ as per the interview.

Lisa Kudrow revealed a side effect from using Botox (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Primetime Emmy Award winner added: “I am scared to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older.”

When speaking about the trajectory of her career and the type of roles she wanted to do after finishing a 10-season run on Friends, Kudrow said she wanted to do ‘independent films’.

She also happily remarked how getting older means she ‘aged out’ of certain roles. “I’m not a romantic comedy actress. I’m not cute or sexy, or the type of character where my only problem is I am too clumsy to have a boyfriend, you know what I mean? I couldn’t wait to just be older and age out of certain things. Isn’t that weird?”

The Comeback is back for one last season (HBO)

Kudrow has now played Valerie over a longer span of time than she played Phoebe. The first season of the acclaimed HBO comedy debuted in 2005, season two aired in 2014. The satirical comedy focuses on a woman, Valerie Cherish, trying to revive her career after starring in a sitcom. A reality TV crew document her ‘comeback’, showing the humiliating compromises actors sometimes make while also poking fun at fame, relevance, and reality TV.

The show has gained a cult following over the years. The third season will be the last comeback for Valerie and co.

“We need to say ‘third and final’,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know if I’ll want to do it again in 10 years, so let’s be done, that way no one is asking what’s next or whether we will even want to do more."

She continued: “"The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It’s a trilogy, and this is the end.”