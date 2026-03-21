Lisa Kudrow has explained her reasoning for leaving Botox behind after using it for a few years.

Actress Lisa Kudrow has opened up in a new interview and spoken about her insecurities and ideas around her appearance.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 62-year-old star explained that she was now going to stop using Botox after using it for the first time when she was 60.

Kudrow also said that, for her, taking Botox resulted in strange side effects.

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She said: “I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I’m probably done with it now anyway.”

However the actress did admit that she has some reservations off coming off the cosmetic treatment.

She added: “I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I’m excited to play older roles.”

Kudrow spoke of her fears of coming off botox (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Kudrow has previously also spoken about some of the work she has had done, namely the nose job she had when she was still at school.

Speaking to The Saturday Evening Post in 2013, she explained the new found confidence getting the procedure had on her.

She said: “I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous.

“I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before."

While speaking about her career, Kudrow also reflected on her hit show, The Comeback and why its upcoming third season will be its last.

The show initially debuted in 2005, with a second season coming in 2014 and the third set for this year.

The Comeback is back for one last season (HBO)

Speaking on it, Kudrow said: “We need to say ‘third and final.

“I don’t know if I’ll want to do it again in 10 years, so let’s be done, that way no one is asking what’s next or whether we will even want to do more.

“The most respectful thing we can do for the audience and for the character is make it a three-part story. It’s a trilogy, and this is the end.”

The show has gained a cult following over the years and following the announcement of a third season last summer, many of these fans have come out the woodwork to praise the previous season.

Kudrow will reprise her lead role as actress Valerie Cherish, with Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young also continuing their work on the show.