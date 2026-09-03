Bunnie Xo opens up about the devastating toll her divorce from Jelly Roll took
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Bunnie Xo opens up about the devastating toll her divorce from Jelly Roll took

Bunnie Xo has revealed just how physically devastating the end of her marriage became, as she looks ahead to rebuilding her life.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Topics: Jelly Roll, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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