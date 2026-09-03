Isla Fisher reveals bizarre 'dating ick' she got from man with his dog after Sacha Baron Cohen divorce
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Isla Fisher reveals bizarre 'dating ick' she got from man with his dog after Sacha Baron Cohen divorce

It comes shortly after Fisher revealed backpacks were her biggest ick

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Topics: Celebrity, Sacha Baron Cohen

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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