Isla Fisher reveals bizarre 'dating ick' she got from man with his dog after Sacha Baron Cohen divorce

Isla Fisher is opening up about dating following the finalization of her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last year - but there's one thing she won't put up with.

The celebrity couple were together for over two decades before announcing they were going their separate ways, releasing a joint Instagram statement which read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

In 2020, Cohen, 54, and Fisher, 50, who share three children together, announced they had gotten a dog named Maisie, but surprisingly, it's dog owners that give the Now You See Me actor the 'ick' now. Well, some of them.

“I liked somebody,” Fisher said on an appearance on the Overheard’s Happy Hour podcast alongside her Spa Weekend costars. However, as well as his dog running away, so did his chances with the Hollywood star.

Advert

“His dog ran away and he chased his dog, but instead of, like, chasing upright he ran low with his hands outstretched. Like a cartoon," she said.

Fisher has a developed a number of dating icks since becoming single (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

"The ick was growing and growing and by the time he caught the dog, he had lost the [expletive]," she laughed.

Unfortunately, Fisher didn't tell listeners who the person was, so it's unclear whether he himself was an A-Lister, or just a regular citizen.

However, it looks like Anna Faris can get away with the cartoon run, as she got up from the podcast table to try it herself after hearing the hilarious story.

"Why am I in love?" Fisher questioned.

It's not the first time the star has spoken about what turns her off in a man.

The Hot Rod star is also strict on fashion, recently revealing on the The Smallzy Show on KIIS FM.

"Backpack the wrong way, backpack period," she said. "If a bloke shows up in a backpack, wrap it up, Wayne. It's done."

Expanding more on her specific ick, the 50-year-old said: "It's like you can wear a backpack, but it's if you click your backpack together, if you click it there, it's not good."

Call Fisher the fashion police, as backpacks aren't her only ick - she can't stand deck shoes either, due to another recent encounter.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher finialized their divorce in 2025 (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

"He slipped the heel off and he was just wearing them like a plimsoll," she explained. "I could see his heel, repulsive."

While Fisher has been open about her dating life following the divorce, Cohen has been much more secretive, and aside from the joint statement, released in 2024, has remained pretty tight-lipped.

However, there have been rumors on his dating life, although the Ali G star has never publicly confirmed anything.

Fisher previously said the divorce was 'the most difficult thing I've been through', while speaking to The Times.

"We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like," she added.

In an interview with E! News, she said her female friendships had been 'instrumental to me discovering or recovering that strength'.







