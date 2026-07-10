Bunnie Xo has fiercely hit back at online trolls after facing a wave of cruel comments regarding her changing body during her ongoing IVF journey.

Taking to social media to provide an honest, raw update on her road to expanding her family, the 46-year-old podcast host opened up about the hidden physical and emotional toll of fertility treatments—which she is still navigating alongside her estranged husband, country music sensation Jelly Roll, following their high-profile split in May.

The former couple, who shocked fans when Jelly Roll filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage, have remained remarkably amicable.

In a twist that completely captivated the internet, the duo confirmed they are still actively trying to welcome a child together via surrogacy and fully intend to co-parent, regardless of their marital status.

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However, the podcast host initially decided to step back from documenting their IVF experience publicly after being hit with what she described as "gross" and invasive comments from strangers online regarding her weight.

“As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s bigger than her husband now,’” she explained on the latest episode of Dumb Blonde.

“You’re literally trying to make a baby with your body, and it’s like people just have no respect,” she said. “The internet is just so crazy, but I’ve learned that it’s just miserable people who have nothing better to do than just comment on other people’s lives. So you can’t ever let that get to you.”

Bunnie spoke candidly about her IVF journey and the trolls she faced along the way (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Now, Bunnie is directly confronting the stigma surrounding the physical shifts that accompany intensive hormone therapies.

"There is so much to say and it makes it hard to speak," Bunnie shared, reflecting on how isolating the process can feel when navigating it under the public microscope.

"It's just you and these hormones, and the waiting, and the egg retrieval."

Addressing the reality of the hormonal medications, she described the emotional and physical unpredictability of the treatments as "a slot machine," where patients never truly know how their bodies will react.

Bunnie revealed that the intense regimens led to noticeable weight gain—a standard and entirely natural side effect of the process—which unfortunately became a target for toxic internet scrutiny.

"In that gratitude, it doesn't negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years," she continued, noting that trying to process the trauma of public judgment while undergoing an already draining medical procedure has been incredibly difficult.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo announced their split back in May

Despite the hurdles and the online ‘noise,’ Bunnie stressed that she and Jelly Roll remain completely steadfast in their goal to welcome "Baby DeFord."

“We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other,” she said.

Yet the road to motherhood has been far from easy, with Bunnie also revealing she had lost four embryos in the process so far, something which took a huge emotional toll on her.

“It wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically,” she admitted. “In a way, I kind of think J and I are trauma-bonded.”

Yet like so many other couples on the same fertility journey, Bunnie soon learned that she was not alone.

Praising the community of women who have supported her behind the scenes, she also sent a powerful message to other women currently enduring similar fertility struggles.

"Shoutout to all the girls on TikTok who document their journeys, who share information, who share emotions," Bunnie concluded.

"Just know that you're not alone... If you really want a community, go find the IVF girlies. They're so sweet to each other."