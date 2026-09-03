Kenan Thompson reveals why he wanted to quit acting as a teen during Mighty Ducks film
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Kenan Thompson reveals why he wanted to quit acting as a teen during Mighty Ducks film

Kenan Thompson's 1994 flick ended with him getting a good talking-to by his mom

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Topics: Saturday Night Live, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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