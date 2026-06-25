The Tampa Police Department has arrested NFL player Terrion Arnold, 23, in connection to a robbery and kidnapping incident.

In February 2026, three male victims in their teens were allegedly victims of an armed robbery. According to police, they were held at gunpoint and were battered and pistol-whipped before having their personal property stolen.

The alleged ordeal is said to have taken place at an Airbnb that was being rented by Arnold in Largo, Florida, where he had stayed periodically alongside six others who have already been arrested in connection to the case.

The group had reported back in February that $250,000 worth of goods had been stolen from the rental property. The items stolen included $100,000 in cash, watches, jewelry, designer bags, shoes, and a cellphone, says the New York Post.

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Terrion Arnold pictured in the days that followed the alleged robbery in February (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions star reported the robbery to police and said that he believed two teenagers were behind it all, but investigators have since determined this was not the case, The Guardian reports.

Now prosecutors say that Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and robbery of the teenagers in retaliation to the robbery just hours after it took place.

According to the victims, they were lured into Arnold's apartment, were held at gunpoint and hit, while it was all being streamed for Arnold to see.

The 23-year-old NFL player later arrived at the scene himself, says police, which is when his friends stole some of the teens' belongings.

Six of Arnold's friends have been arrested, and he handed himself in to the authorities on Wednesday (June 24). He faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.

Arnold denies the allegations.

The Detroit Lions star has denied being involved (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Those who have been arrested alongside Arnold are: Arianna Del Valle, 19, Jasmine Randazzo, 19, Lyndell Hudson II, 26, Christion Williams, 24, Boakai Hilton, Jr., 23, and Freddie Hughes, 27.

Two of them pleaded guilty and the others are being held without bond, according to prosecutors.

Tampa Police issued a statement yesterday following Arnold's arrest, part of which read: "On February 1, 2026, multiple items of personal property belonging to Arnold and others were stolen from the Airbnb. Arnold suspected that two of the three victims were responsible, but Tampa Police investigators later determined they were not involved.

"On February 3, 2026, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual reported property loss to the Largo Police Department that totaled more than $250,000. That same day, Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment."

The 23-year-old could face life imprisonment if found guilty (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It continued: "Around midnight on February 4, 2026, the victims drove to the apartment where Williams and Hudson hid inside a closet of one of the bedrooms. When the victims went in the bedroom, they said Williams and Hudson grabbed them, held them at gunpoint and hit them.

"Investigators found Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment. Investigators also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams, and Hudson during the assault."

Tampa Police added: "Investigators believe, based on evidence gathered, that Arnold was the primary conspirator."

But Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management agency that represents him, has insisted that there is 'no credible evidence' linking Arnold to the crimes.

She went on, per The Guardian: "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

Arnold is slated to appear in Hillsborough County court this afternoon (June 25).

UNILAD has approached the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Police Department for comment.