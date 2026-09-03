Anya Taylor-Joy gets candid about feeling ‘hunted’ as her fame took off
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Anya Taylor-Joy gets candid about feeling ‘hunted’ as her fame took off

The actress had an open conversation about fame and job expectations with her close friend Miley Cyrus

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Anya Taylor-Joy, Entertainment, Hollywood, Film and TV, Celebrity, Dune

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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