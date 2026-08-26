The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Home Alone actor Tim Curry has died aged 80
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Home Alone actor Tim Curry has died aged 80

The actor, who was also known for his role in the Rocky Horror Picture Show, died in LA

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

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Featured Image Credit: Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Hollywood, Entertainment

Emily Brown
Emily Brown

After joining UNILAD as a fresh-faced trending news writer in 2018, Emily has since worked as a senior journalist and Community Desk Lead before becoming Editorial Lead for UNILAD. With a keen eye for human interest stories, Emily has interviewed everyone from a man who survived a bear attack to a woman who lives on a cruise ship - though opportunities to speak with Adam Sandler and Zac Efron haven’t been missed either. When she’s not digging for a wild life story, you can probably find her being a wannabe food influencer.

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