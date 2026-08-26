The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Home Alone actor Tim Curry has died aged 80

It and Home Alone 2 actor Tim Curry has died at the age of 80.

The star, who is also widely known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died at his home in LA on Tuesday, August 25. TMZ was the first to report the news.

According to law enforcement sources cited by the outlet, there is no foul play suspected in Curry's death.

The actor died on the same day as country star Dolly Parton.

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Curry's death comes over a decade after he suffered a stroke in 2012 which left him unable to walk, prompting him to joke that he wouldn't 'be dancing' when he appeared with his costars at a screening in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show last year.

Curry also played Pennywise in Stephen King's IT (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Speaking at the event, he said: “I still can’t walk, which is why I’m in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting. So I won’t be singing and I won’t be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."

Looking back on the impact that The Rocky Horror Picture Show had on the world, Curry added: “I’m so excited by this and very honored by the Academy to do this presentation of our movie, which has dragged on for 50 years.”

Curry suffered a stroke in 2012 (20th Century Fox)

Curry's last on-screen appearance came in 2024, when he played the character of Lockwood in Stream. The following year, he wrote a memoir about his life titled Vagabond, in which he looked back on his life and iconic roles, which also included the role of Pennywise in the 1990 iteration of Stephen King's IT.

Speaking to The Guardian about the book, he said: "It’s difficult not to see it as a kind of finale."

"I’m very aware that I’m lucky,” he continued. “I’m astonished actually at how ambitious I’ve been. I didn’t think of myself as ambitious at all.”

Curry was awarded a the lifetime achievement award at the Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party in 2015, which marked his first major appearance since his stroke.

Whether it's the Rocky Horror Picture Show or his cameos in the Scary Movie franchise, every generation alive has a role of his that they adore.

As for how the actor felt about his own acting achievements, he told the outlet he's had his 'opportunities'.

“I’ve had the opportunities,” he said, adding “and I’m still showing up. You know? I think that’s what you have to do. You have to keep showing up.”

But he was clear about keeping his personal life as the priority.

“No. No. Life first. Really," he said of the choice. "But I’ll sure as hell make sure I get it together to do a part well. I actually work very hard. I have to. Some people can just sail in and deliver.”

Now, for what he wanted the world to take from his life...the actor revealed he wanted people to know: “He took it on the chin."