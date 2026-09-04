Katy Perry breaks silence on Orlando Bloom split and makes rare comments on new Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry has opened up on her split from Orlando Bloom while also touching on her blossoming relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed the pair’s split in June 2025, citing both parties were ‘shifting their relationship’ to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

The former couple met in 2016 and had an on-and-off relationship before getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, according to various reports.

The pair never married and news of their split broke just a matter of weeks into Perry's Lifetimes world tour, which saw the 'Roar' singer gigging in the US, Canada, and Australia, South America, Europe, Asia, and even the Middle East.

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Just two months into that tour though, it was announced Perry had split from Boom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separated in 2025 (Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"It was probably the hardest time," the singer told People in a recent interview.

"My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up."

A matter of weeks later though, Perry met Trudeau, which is when 'things shifted'.

"I learned how to step back into my purpose," she said of how the tour got back on track.

"And I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life."

Perry went on to reveal that she manifested her relationship with Trudeau, who was the 23rd prime minister of Canada between 2015 and 2025.

The singer wrote down ten wishes for her life and one of them was that she would find 'true love'.

"I think that's where we're at," she said to People in reference to her relationship with Trudeau.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been dating for over a year (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

The former politician was seen at several of Perry's tour dates, including attending one gig with his teenage daughter, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, who he co-parents with ex Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Speaking of the former Canadian PM, Perry continued: "He knows the words, he’s supportive, and he’s in awe; it’s super healing," before going on to say "he is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I’m so grateful."

As for her nine-year relationship with Bloom, Perry insists she has no regrets.

“I wouldn’t have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn’t really important things to learn. Each relationship is a teacher, right?” she told People.

“I had to let it go so I could move forward. I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece — then it showed up.”