Katy Perry breaks silence on Orlando Bloom split and makes rare comments on new Justin Trudeau romance
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Katy Perry breaks silence on Orlando Bloom split and makes rare comments on new Justin Trudeau romance

The former Canadian prime minister has been spotted at several of Perry's tour dates...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Topics: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Justin Trudeau, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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