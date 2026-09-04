Sandra Bullock’s 13-year-old daughter sets ruthless conditions for who her mum can date
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Sandra Bullock’s 13-year-old daughter sets ruthless conditions for who her mum can date

The Oscar-winning actress admitted her daughter Laila has set strict ground rules for who her mum can date — and it's purely for the perks

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast / Youtube

Topics: Sandra Bullock, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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