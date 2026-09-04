Sandra Bullock’s 13-year-old daughter sets ruthless conditions for who her mum can date

No matter how many Oscars you have sitting on your shelf or how often you are crowned America's sweetheart, nobody can humble a Hollywood A-lister quite like their own teenage daughter.

Appearing on the Not Going to Lie podcast with host Kylie Kelce, Sandra Bullock offered a refreshingly candid glimpse into life behind closed doors with her two children, 16-year-old Louis and 13-year-old Laila.

While opening up about the delightfully brutal honesty of family life, the 60-year-old actress revealed that her daughter has already started laying down the law when it comes to any potential future love interests—and she has set some very clear, highly materialistic conditions.

According to Bullock, Laila is fully supportive of her mum jumping back onto the dating scene, but only if the candidate comes with serious perks attached.

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Bullock opened up to Kylie Kelce about her daughter's candid approach to her love life (Not Gonna Lie Podcast / Youtube)

"She said I needed to date, but only someone where they can get stuff," Bullock laughed, sharing the ruthless advice she received.

The actress revealed she immediately tried to narrow down the criteria, asking: "So I said, 'What, a rapper or basketball player? That's the parameters.' Like, what is it? She's like, 'Yeah.' Okay, yeah, I went, 'No.'"

The dating mandate isn't the only time the teenager has kept the Miss Congeniality star in check. Bullock admitted that Laila has taken a very active role in managing her mother's aesthetics, recalling an incident when she was preparing for a professional video meeting.

"Laila is brutal," Bullock explained. "I was getting on a Zoom and she walks by and she went, 'You know, you can put a filter on that.' And I went, 'What?' She goes, 'You know, you can make yourself look better.' And she just types and she slides and she goes, 'Put it right there.' It was literally like someone had taken Vaseline and smeared it on the lens and put a sheet in front of my face, and I go, 'Okay.' And it's still on that same setting."

Despite being on the receiving end of daily comedic roasts, Bullock praised her daughter's unshakeable confidence and sheer fearlessness.

"This child, this young soul is one of the bravest people I've ever met," Bullock said. "Not because she's willing to defy me, but because she really has no fear athletically, in her voice, in her telling somebody what she thinks."

She added: "As hard as it is on me as a parent, if this is who she's going to go out into the world and be, she's on the right path. I just have to put bumpers on her. She will run something like a country. She's incredible... scares the sh*t out of me."