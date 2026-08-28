Sandra Bullock debuts new 'LB²' tattoo with deeply personal meaning

Sandra Bullock made a glamorous return to the red carpet this week, debuting a deeply personal new tattoo that has left fans emotional over its sweet family tribute.

Attending the European premiere of Practical Magic 2 at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square alongside co-star Nicole Kidman, the 62-year-old Oscar winner wore a strapless, corseted leopard-print Givenchy gown featuring a dramatic bow at the waist.

The open-back silhouette left her left shoulder blade visible, revealing a delicate fine-line script design reading "LB²".

Fans quickly deciphered the subtle meaning behind the lettering, which serves as an understated nod to her tightly knit family - with a representative of the actress also confirming the news.

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The "L" with the superscript "2" is a direct tribute to her two children—16-year-old son Louis and 12-year-old daughter Laila.

Sandra debuted her new ink earlier this week (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the "B" honors both the family surname and Bullock’s longtime partner, photographer Bryan Randall, who passed away in August 2023 at the age of 57 following a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The red carpet appearance marked Bullock’s first major film premiere since Randall's passing. The couple had been together since 2015, when Randall was hired to photograph Louis’s fifth birthday party, and went on to raise their blended family largely outside the Hollywood spotlight.

The debut of the new ink comes just weeks after Bullock broke her silence regarding Randall’s illness, speaking publicly for the first time about the devastating emotional toll of keeping his diagnosis private.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast alongside Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bullock revealed that Randall had specifically asked her not to disclose his condition to the public while he was alive.

"I wasn’t allowed to speak about it. That was the request," Bullock shared during the episode, explaining that carrying the secret while acting as his primary caregiver and mothering two young children felt overwhelming.

"Where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," she reflected. "There was something that had shifted. My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill."

Bryan passed away in 2023 after losing his fight with ALS (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Bullock noted that while Louis and Laila navigated their grief and their father figure's declining health in different ways, the family stayed fiercely united through the hardest moments.

“They could see. They have eyes. And, they are very, very astute kids,” Bullock said. “Very astute because they not only see the physical change, [but] there’s a behavior that changes in all of us.”

“Louis handled it very differently than Laila. About two years before Bryan passed, he saw it was a dynamic that wasn’t healthy for him to be around,” she explained. “So, he’s very evolved. He’s like, ‘You know what? I’m here for you.’ I didn’t want him to become the man of the family at that age. My job [was] to be both at that time.”

“Laila, on the other hand, was more bonded until about six months out,” she added. “And then she says, ‘Can you please say no when they call me over to go visit?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And I said, ‘But, if you do wanna go visit, I will come with you, and I will be right there. And if you tap out, I am right there.’”

With Practical Magic 2 arriving in cinemas, Bullock's discreet new ink serves as a permanent, elegant reminder that her family remains at the center of her life.