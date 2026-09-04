George Clooney's fears over being in a tampon commercial after his death have backfired
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George Clooney's fears over being in a tampon commercial after his death have backfired

George Clooney was asked about AI ahead of his Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award on September 2

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Artificial Intelligence

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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