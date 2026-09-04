George Clooney’s wish to stay away from feminine hygiene commercials posthumously, has been turned into a joke on social media.

It came as the actor was asked about his views on AI, deepfakes and emerging technologies on the day of his Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award on Wednesday (September 2).

During a press event for the Venice Film Festival, he revealed that AI is the ‘revolution in our industry’ and not in a good way.

He said: “It’s going to hurt us in a lot of ways. If you’re a visual effects supervisor, you’re going to have trouble coming up because that’s going to be a lot of jobs taken away. Probably about 30 percent of the jobs. I don’t know what the real number is, but there’s going to be a big number of jobs that are going to be taken away, and we’re kind of on our back foot on it. We’re not taking the lead on it.”

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'George Clooney' can be seen in the clip of a tampon commercial (X/chrisfirst)

As for how he hopes it doesn’t linger around his death, Clooney joked: “Well, I would like to avoid being in a tampon commercial 20 years after I’m dead. I would like to avoid that.”

But Clooney forgot to specify whether he’d hate to see the same thing happen while he’s still alive.

In hindsight, that may have been his mistake, as an X user and AI creator has done exactly what he feared.

Over on X, a clip of an AI-generated Clooney has been mocked up as the lead of a tampon commercial, where it promotes ‘First’s Ultra Absorbent Tampons’.

Calling the ‘fit’ something that is ‘unparallel’, the fake Clooney goes on to reveal (in a swanky looking bathroom of sorts), that he too ‘love[s] the fit’ of the tampons and that people should choose the First’s brand, because ‘quality matters’.

In response, users on social media have joked about the footage, with some even linking it to Clooney’s long-standing commercial deal with Nescafe.

“Is it backwards compatible in my Nespresso machine,” said one.

Another predicted of the AI video: “I have a feeling that this will be the first of many. I also have a feeling that your video will be one of the kindest. Poor George, I fear he might have unleashed a monster.”





Someone joked: “He must see his vision come to light!”

Another said: “OMG.. I am so glad you did this!! I hope he sees!!”

Tsk, tsk. He should have known what was to come.

In the end, Clooney reflected on his decades-long career in the interview, stating that while there’s hardships, there are also ‘wonderful’ moments as well.

“Careers are really funny. It’s so many different accidents that get you here, so many different lefts and rights, and things that could have gone wrong or right. It’s hard to sustain all of that, and you have to rely on kindness of friends and kindness of people you work with,” he said. “But it really requires luck all the way through.”

UNILAD reached out to George Clooney's representatives for comment.