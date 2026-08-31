Naya Rivera’s son Josey lands first movie role 6 years after his mom’s tragic death
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Naya Rivera’s son Josey lands first movie role 6 years after his mom’s tragic death

Josey Dorsey will feature alongside his father in the upcoming feature film

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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