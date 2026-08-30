Sofía Vergara was planning a wildly different career before Modern Family made her a household name

Before Modern Family hit our screens and Sofia Vergara became a household name, the actor's career was taking a very different path.

The Colombian-American actor, 54, is certainly best known for portraying Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the sitcom, while she's also appeared as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Vergara's life could have been very different though, as she dreamed of a career in the world of health.

Those who work as a doctor or nurse know how difficult and long-winded it can become on the road to being fully trained.

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Multiple years of study is required, so Vergara decided she was going to study dentistry as it was 'the next best thing for me at the time', she told Harry Connick, Jr. on his chat show in 2016.

"So I went to dental school but I didn’t finish. I went for two years," she said.

Vergara revealed that during those two years of study, she hit the book to learn all there is to know about dentistry, though she never actually inspected an individual's mouth.

The AGT judge was studying to become a dentist (Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

She ultimately decided to ditch the dentistry qualification just two semesters before graduating to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

While that may have been seen as a bit of a risk at the time, it's safe to say Vergara's risk well and truly paid off.

The actor's work has even been recognised by her hometown with a sculpture of herself on the Gran Malecón of Barranquilla, Columbia.

The bronze rendering of Vergara was unveiled last summer, with Barranquilla mayor Alejandro having a few kind words to say about the Modern Family star during the unveiling.

"Barranquilla surrenders at your feet, telling the whole world: thank you for being who you are, thank you for being a Barranquillera," he began.

"What better way to celebrate Sofía's birthday than by honouring her with this beautiful work that represents her joy, charisma, authenticity, and unique spirit."

The sculpture divided opinion (VANEXA ROMERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Vergara was reportedly on vacation with her family at the time of the statue unveiling, while much of the internet compared the sculpture to one paying homage to Cristiano Ronaldo some years ago.

"Who approved this?!?!" someone asked on Reddit, while a second added: "Can we get some people who know how to do faces when making statues?"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Looks like someone with a big foot fetish made that statue."

While some on social media have questioned it, having a statue to mark your achievements is surely a win in itself.