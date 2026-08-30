Dick Van Dyke, 100, shares the simple fitness rule he wants everyone to follow

Dick Van Dyke has lived longer than most, and while you might think turning 100 would have slowed him down, his latest Instagram post shows exactly why that’s not true.

Van Dyke’s legendary career has spanned decades, which saw him take on major roles that soon became classics for generations to share and love.

Born in 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, the actor has lived through much of what you or I haven’t.

Such as world wars as well as being right there at the turn of technological advancements.

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As a Hollywood icon, he did all that and still managed to star in the likes of Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Having reached his centurion milestone, Van Dyke doesn’t seem to want to slow down, having previously shared his plans to live much longer.

Dick Van Dyke revealed his secret to living to 100 (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"The funny thing is, it’s not enough. 100 years is not enough. You want to live more," Van Dyke shared on Good Morning America.

Considering the average age in the US to die is 79, per the CDC, with women expected to live until 81 and men typically passing at 76 – this means Van Dyke is outliving most men who were born at the same time as him.

So, how is he doing it?

His latest post on social media might give you a clue, as it seems that the actor is continuing to keep himself fit and active at his age.

But this time he’s using an inversion table – which is a table device which uses gravity to promote deep stretching along the spine.

In his short clip posted to his official Instagram account, the actor can be seen lying down and inverting himself before stopping and taking a moment to settle into the position.

He captioned the August 28 post: “#DVD100 1/2 workout inversion table #keepmoving.”

People in the comments had a lot to say about it, and most appeared shocked by his ability to do things most of us couldn’t muster up the energy to do.

A user wrote: “This man is 100 years old and doing things most ppl in their 70s or 80s wouldn't do staying active really is key.”

Another said: “100 nearly 101 and still working out wow.”

Now, this isn’t the first time Van Dyke has shared his secret to longevity, as his January 2025 appearance on Ted Danson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, revealed his weekly routine.

“Somebody said, ‘To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?’ ” Van Dyke said.

“I’ve always exercised three days a week,” he continued. “[My wife and I] go to the gym still, and I think that’s why I’m not stove up like my equals.”

Again, he spoke about it all in an interview with People ahead of his 100th birthday.

“I feel really good for 100,” he said.

“Sometimes I have more energy than others — but I never wake up in a bad mood,” he added. “I feel like I’m about 13.”

He explained that anger is what hurts people, noting: “I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides — and hate.

“And I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going.”