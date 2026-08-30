Dick Van Dyke, 100, shares the simple fitness rule he wants everyone to follow
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Dick Van Dyke, 100, shares the simple fitness rule he wants everyone to follow

Dick Van Dyke was born in 1925 and says he plans to live younger ahead of his 101st birthday

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Health, Social Media

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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