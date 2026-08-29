Dolly Parton's husband's will has revealed an insight into how the country singer's $450 million fortune could be split up.

Parton representatives confirmed the singer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, with a statement saying: "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

It added: “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

"After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

Advert

Parton's death aged 80 came just 18 months after Carl Dean, her husband, died in March 2025.

Dolly Parton pictured with her husband Carl Dean (DollyParton.com)

In Dean's last will and testament obtained by the Sun, he set out what should happen to Parton's estate.

The will claimed the singer would have trusted her husband with her estate in the event she passed away first, while all of her career artefacts 'including pictures, costumes, jewelry, musical instruments and equipment and souvenirs' be distributed to the Carl Thomas Dean Trust.

The rest of the items were instructed to be distributed to their nieces and nephews in the event Parton died first.

Parton and Dean had no children together, leading to questions on whether Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, could be handed some of her relative's fortune.

There was no mention of the Hannah Montana star in Dean's will.

Despite having no children, Parton did have an extended family, with her death being announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.

The country singer's loved ones are yet to announce where her money will go to, though the Independent notes Parton supported many charities throughout her lifetime, who could receive some of the fortune.

Parton was involved in a lot of charity work during her life (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parton long supported the American Red Cross and numerous charities promoting HIV/AIDS awareness, while she was also involved in charity work supporting people impacted by wildfires.

The '9 to 5' hitmaker's numerous assets includes a $10 million Tennessee property and a music catalogue valued at an eye-watering $120 million.

Robert Strauss, an expert estate lawyer, told Page Six: "We know Dolly did not have any children of her own, so it is difficult to predict who she planned to leave it to."

Meanwhile, Guy Blake added to the outlet: "Dolly Parton famously owned her own publishing instead of selling it off to a major, her passing shouldn’t disrupt the management of the catalog itself.

"The copyrights — and the income they throw off — pass to her estate, which can keep managing them exactly as she did."