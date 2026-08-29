Who could inherit Dolly Parton’s $450 million fortune as late husband’s will offers clues on how it could be divided
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Who could inherit Dolly Parton’s $450 million fortune as late husband’s will offers clues on how it could be divided

Dolly Parton sadly died earlier this week aged 80

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Miller Mobley/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Money, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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