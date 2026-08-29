After revealing she has been battling a brain tumor, Busy Philipps has opened up about the surgeries she has undergone in the last six months.

The Dawson's Creek actress, 47, first shared her ordeal with People magazine, explaining that she was diagnosed with a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare and slow-growing tumor, in February.

Two life-saving procedures followed, which mom-of-two Busy has now shared an insight into on her Instagram account, alongside a string of candid photographs and videos documenting her journey.

The actress has been battling a brain tumor in private over the last six months. (@busyphilipps/Instagram)

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The post included photos taken in a hospital, including one of Busy in intensive care after surgery, and others of her returning to work.

"Everyone(mostly) has been so overwhelmingly kind in the past 24 hours so thank you so much for all your well wishes and love and prayers and support," the actress began her lengthy post.

She went on to clarify that she is "already recovered" and that fans had been witnessing her "recover since March 2" but they were unaware.

Busy added, "I AM TOTALLY FINE! YAY MEDICINE!" before going on to explain the 20 photos and videos she'd decided to upload from her health battle.

Rounding off her candid post, the 47-year-old shared a recent photo of her enjoying a sunset with "no rare malignant brain tumor in sight".

She also listed off the numerous people she is thankful for, including her children - Birdie, 18, and Cricket, 13, whom she shares with Marc Silverstein - and the medical staff who cared for her.

The Instagram post comes after Busy made her diagnosis public, having opted to deal with the tumor privately.

Having described her experience as the 'weirdest' six months of her life, the star explained that she underwent a five-hour procedure to remove the mass, which measured 2.6 centimeters.

However, she didn't take much time to recover after the surgery, which later sparked issues.

"I was walking around the hospital. A few of my nurses did say to me that patients like me worry them the most because it feels like you’re not going to slow down enough," Busy told People.

Busy gave fans a look into her recovery in a series of photos. (@busyphilipps/Instagram)

Having returned to filming for Cupertino, in which she plays Natalia Boutella, Busy's dermatologist spotted an incision while administering Botox, prompting the actress the contact her surgeons.

"Fortunately, we got to it early, so it wasn’t a deep infection," she noted, adding that it 'didn't look good'.

Thankfully, everything worked out and Busy has shared her gratitude for everyone involved in her journey, branding herself the 'luckiest girl in the world'.