Busy Philipps shares raw photo from intensive care following surgery to remove rare brain tumor
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Busy Philipps shares raw photo from intensive care following surgery to remove rare brain tumor

The actress has undergone two life-saving procedures

Danni King

Danni King

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, News, US News, Health

Danni King
Danni King

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