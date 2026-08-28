Tennessee Governor announces plans to rename Nashville Airport after 'state's favorite daughter' Dolly Parton
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Tennessee Governor announces plans to rename Nashville Airport after 'state's favorite daughter' Dolly Parton

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and airport officials have announced their official partnership to rename the gateway after the country icon.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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