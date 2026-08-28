Tennessee Governor announces plans to rename Nashville Airport after 'state's favorite daughter' Dolly Parton

Nashville International Airport is officially moving forward with plans to rebrand the major transport hub in honor of global music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) announced on Friday their formal intent to name the airport—commonly known as BNA—after Parton, following her death earlier this week at the age of 80.

The announcement comes after a viral grassroots campaign gathered more than 150,000 signatures in just days, alongside vocal backing from state lawmakers, Nashville council members, and fellow musicians.

Governor Lee confirmed that he consulted directly with Parton's representatives before making the announcement, noting that her team expressed deep appreciation for the gesture.

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“Dolly Parton's extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Governor Lee said in an official statement.

“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”

Fans around the world were quick to sign a petition to show their support for the change (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Her management team shared that they were touched by the outpouring of love from around the globe, adding that they believe the naming tribute reflects Parton's lifelong talent for bringing people together.

Currently, the airport's three-letter call sign, BNA, honors Berry Field—named after Col. Harry S. Berry, who oversaw the airfield's original construction in the 1930s.

Airport leadership emphasized that renaming the facility will provide arriving travelers with an immediate connection to Tennessee’s cultural heart.

“BNA is the front door to Music City, and with that comes a responsibility to reflect the very best of who we are as a community,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

“Dolly's remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life. She understood that dignity, kindness, and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status.”

Nashville International Airport looks set for a new name (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Kreulen added that Parton’s inclusive spirit directly mirrors the airport’s mission: “Whether you are boarding a private aircraft or taking your first flight, you deserve to be welcomed, respected, and served with the same level of care.”

The proposal will be formally presented during the MNAA Board of Commissioners' next scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2026, where officials will review current naming guidelines and finalize the road ahead.