From Broadway to frozen meals: All the posthumous Dolly Parton projects still set for release

Dolly Parton may have passed away, but her extraordinary creative empire is set to endure for generations to come.

Following the country music legend’s death at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, her longtime manager Danny Nozell revealed that the superstar spent her final years meticulously preparing for this exact moment.

Demonstrating the legendary business savvy that defined her six-decade career, Parton assembled and trained a trusted inner circle to ensure her unfinished dreams and vast roster of upcoming releases roll out seamlessly over the coming decades.

"Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy," Nozell, 59, said in an official statement on Wednesday.

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"Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come."

Nozell, who leads the team responsible for overseeing her estate, emphasized that every single posthumous release fans encounter moving forward was personally developed, vetted, and approved by Parton herself before her passing.

Dolly had a wealth of projects in the pipeline to continue her legacy after her death (David Redfern/Redferns)

"Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact," Nozell explained. "If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it."

The pipeline left behind by the Queen of Country covers entertainment, hospitality, retail, and food.

Headlining the entertainment slate is DOLLY: A True Original Musical, a Broadway production that charts her rise from the Great Smoky Mountains to international superstardom.

The show is scheduled to begin previews at New York City’s St. James Theatre on December 7, 2026, ahead of its official opening night on January 19, 2027—which would have marked Parton’s 81st birthday.

Beyond the stage, Parton was actively developing a cutting-edge Dolly avatar concert experience, an official Hollywood biopic, a musical documentary, a multi-part docuseries, a scripted television series, and an animated Billy the Kid children's series.

Her hospitality and lifestyle empire will also expand rapidly over the next few months. September will see the launch of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops on September 13, collectible "Dolly Dolls" on September 15, and the official opening of both the Dolly Parton SongTeller Hotel and the Life of Many Colors Museum on September 29.

The projects span multiple lifestyle spheres with everything from food and dolls to a brand new musical on the way

Fans will also be able to start their mornings with Dolly’s "Cup of Ambition" signature coffee line, which launches online in late September before hitting retail shelves in spring 2027, followed by a Kendra Scott jewelry collaboration, pet treats, and home decor lines arriving throughout 2027.

Even Parton's beloved Southern comfort food brand—spanning frozen classics like Chicken & Dumplings to Duncan Hines baking mixes—will continue to stock supermarket shelves nationwide.

“It’s a dish that’s close to my heart,” Parton previously said of her frozen meals. “And now, I get to share that same comfort and flavor with all of you.”

As her estate moves forward with the roadmap, Parton's team confirmed that full schedules for upcoming unreleased music and memorial tributes will be announced through her official channels in the coming weeks.