From Broadway to frozen meals: All the posthumous Dolly Parton projects still set for release
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From Broadway to frozen meals: All the posthumous Dolly Parton projects still set for release

The country icon spent her final years secretly mapping out a massive lineup of future projects to continue her legacy long after her death

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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