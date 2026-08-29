Shailene Woodley was stunned to learn her Amazing Spider-Man 2 scenes had been cut a year after filming
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Shailene Woodley was stunned to learn her Amazing Spider-Man 2 scenes had been cut a year after filming

The actor had already filmed three scenes as Peter Parker's iconic love interest

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Entertainment, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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